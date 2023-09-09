USAfrica: Coco Gauff, 19-year-old African-American wins the U.S. Open.
The 19-year-old American defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in three sets, 2-6, 6-3,6-2 in the tennis championship final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, in New York.
USAfrica: Coco Gauff, 19-year-old African-American wins the U.S. Open.
The 19-year-old American defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in three sets, 2-6, 6-3,6-2 in the tennis championship final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, in New York.
Subscribe to our newsletter to get our newest articles instantly!
Confirmed
0
Death
0