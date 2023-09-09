NEWS

Coco Gauff, 19-year-old African-American wins the U.S. Open

Coco Gauff, 19-year-old African-American wins the U.S. Open
Coco-Gauff-Sept9-2023-wins-her-first-Grand-Slam-title-AP-pix-Charles_Krupa-pix.jpeg

USAfrica: Coco Gauff, 19-year-old African-American wins the U.S. Open.

The 19-year-old American defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in three sets, 2-6, 6-3,6-2 in the tennis championship final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, in New York.

USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks
Popular News
