Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Chiney Ogwumike, a U.S basketball analyst for ESPN and WNBA star, has been nominated to serve on a new presidential advisory council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States. The Council will be responsible for “promoting trade, investment, and educational exchanges” between the United States and African countries. The White House announcement stated that the Council will “enhance dialogue” between political figures and African Diaspora residents to “reinforce cultural, social, political and economic ties” between the United States and Africa.

USAfricaLIVE.com notes that Chiney Ogwumike is one of the daughters of Nigerian immigrants, computer technologies specialist, Peter Ogwumike and top-notch school administrator, Ify Ogwumike.

Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman of the African Methodist Episcopal Church is the chairman of the 12-person council. Also, appointed to the council are Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, Patrick Gaspard and nine others. By Chido Nwangwu