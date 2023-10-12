NEWS

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ola Olukayode as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ola Olukoyede EFCC Chairman

This was announced in a statement on Thursday, October 12, by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.
Olukoyede’s appointment follows the resignation of the controversial and suspended Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Part of the presidency’s statement noted, “By the powers vested in President Bola Tinubu as established in section 2 (3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, that the Chairman and members of the Commission, other than ex-officio members, shall be appointed by the President, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ola Olukoyede to serve as the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.
“Mr. Ola Olukoyede is a lawyer with over twenty-two (22) years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence. He has extensive experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018) and Secretary to the Commission (2018-2023). As such, he fulfils the statutory requirement for appointment as Chairman of the EFCC.”

Tinubu has approved the appointment of Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda to serve as the Commission’s Secretary, pending Senate confirmation.

