USAfrica: Democracy is on trial in the U.S., across the world

USAfrica: Democracy is on trial in the U.S., across the world

By Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, an opinion and issues contributor to USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based professional newspaper published on the Internet and USAfrica magazine, Houston.

Apparently, it is not only in Africa that we have political leaders without shame. Leaders who are so selfish with their personal ambitions that they wouldn’t mind if the entire country sinks so that they may advance their personal ambitions.

It was all obvious from day one, that this Maga-inflicted Republican Party could not reach any compromise for the benefit of the American nation, because the Maga extremists who are at the helm of the Party care about nothing else, but the success of their individual ambitions, even if the nation burns.

Jim Jordan has literally frozen the American government because he wants to be Speaker of the House of Representatives, even when it is obvious he has no clear path to victory. When Stephen Scalise won the Republican nomination for Speakership but found out he couldn’t muster the 217 votes required on the floor of the House, he quickly dropped his ambition for the gavel and moved on, but Jim Jordan, spurred on by the most narcissistic leader in America’s history, Donald Trump, is saying that he either gets the gavel or America won’t move forward.

Unfortunately, theirs is a disciplined democracy. Democrats have been united all the while, but they haven’t as much as tried to cross over the aisle to try to encourage some Republicans to vote for their nominee, Jeffries, even though they only need five Republicans to vote for them and they will produce the Speaker. For them, it is a decision that has to come freely from any Republican who wishes to do so. They believe that Americans voted for the Republican Party to be the majority in the House of Representatives and they deserve to produce the Speaker, but for them to do that, they must show leadership by coming together, by reaching a compromise.

Democracy is on trial across the world, and I pray democracy wins. Because the alternative is dangerous.

Nigeria's Katsina Governor says allow citizens to buy guns, RPGs for protection
Popular News
