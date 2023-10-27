NIPOST seeks partnership with Ministry of interior 

The Federal Ministry of Interior is looking to work with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to use its capabilities to send international passports and other important papers.

This was said by Miss Tola Odeyemi, the Postmaster General of the Federation and CEO of NIPOST, during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Interior, Rt. Honourable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, at the Ministry of Interior’s headquarters in Abuja.

NIPOST released a statement stating that Odeyemi thinks the agreement would strengthen current inter-agency cooperation by utilizing NIPOST’s extensive network for e-fulfillment services in Nigeria.

If this collaboration is successful, it will address some of the reforms that Nigerians have been demanding in terms of making effective use of NIPOST’s resources.

Odeyemi’s 3-point agenda

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NIPOST stated that Odeyemi’s visit was intended to promote collaboration and open avenues for synergy between the two organizations in accordance with her three-point agenda, which includes “international passport delivery, backend passport processing services using NIPOST selected locations, and the use of NIPOST for Address Verification System (AVS).”

“The NIPOST boss concluded by soliciting the Ministry’s partnership in utilizing the NIPOST network for the delivery of critical documents to citizens in the country and in the diaspora. She said the role of NIPOST is strategic in enhancing security, which is crucial to the development of the nation, in addition to fulfilling the Nation’s quest to grow the digital economy,” the statement read.

In his response, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo was said to have congratulated the Postmaster General on her well-deserved appointment and expressed the confidence that with her expertise she will drive the organization to greater heights.

“He pledged to support the Postmaster General to succeed, as he is committed to seeing to the fulfilment of the collaboration with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). He emphasized that the office of the Minister is always accessible for productive strategic partnership and the Ministry will continue to explore ways and cultivate collaboration that would help in fulfilling his mandate to Nigerians,” the NIPOST said in the statement.

Nigerians had enumerated the adjustments they anticipated to see at NIPOST, which is led by Dr. Bosun Tijan, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, prior to Odeyemi’s nomination. The Minister asked the Nigerian for their thoughts on what the perfect NIPOST should be, and as a result, the ideas for a revised NIPOST were made.

One of the most important recommendations was that NIPOST should take over the role of the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) and develop into a force to propel the expansion of e-commerce.