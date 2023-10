USAfricaonline.com

The former Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, announced a few minutes ago on Saturday October 28, 2023. He raised only $3.3 million during the third fundraising quarter, owes $620,000 in debt. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has $15 million while former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has $11 million.

Pence’s exit is likely to benefit Ron DeSantis.