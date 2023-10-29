CHIDO

Nigeria calls on Israel "to grant humanitarian access" to Gaza, immediately

Nigeria calls on Israel “to grant humanitarian access” to Gaza, immediately
IMG_0091-Nigeria-Foreign Affairs Minister Amb. Tuggar

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

By Chido Nwangwu.

The Nigerian government led by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has  called for an immediate and sustained truce between Israeli and Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. “The lack of water, food, medical supplies and fuel shortages have compounded the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.”

Nigeria called on the Israeli government “to grant humanitarian access” to the people that have been displaced since the latest round of violence began on October 7, 2023 with the attack on Israel by Hamas fighters who killed almost 1,420 people in Israel. Israel has since unleashed severe retaliatory air strikes and ground operations in and outside Gaza, killing by this final weekend of October almost 8,000 Palestinians and Hamas fighters.

According to the statement signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar “Both parties are urged to exercise utmost restraint and prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians. Indiscriminate attacks that result in civilian casualties must be avoided at all costs. The prayer of the Nigerian nation is with those who have lost their lives in the conflict and families that have suffered human and material losses, and also those that are currently recuperating from injuries.”

The statement of October 28, 2023 concludes with a call “for a quick de-escalation of hostilities by both sides and a return to the negotiating table to continue the search for peaceful resolutions and the implementation of the two-state solution as a permanent settlement of the inter-generational cycle of violence.”

USAfrica and USAfricaLIVE.com note that for almost 16 years, Nigeria continues to suffer radical jihadist terrorism, banditry and across the country insecurity — disrupting travels and further destabilizing the economy of the country.

By Chido Nwangwu, Founder of USAfrica multimedia networks, Houston. Follow on X @Chido247

