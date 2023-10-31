U.S to remove Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade program

Joe Biden, U.S. President, said on Monday, October 30, 2023, that he intends to end the participation of Gabon, Niger, Uganda and the Central African Republic in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade program.

Biden claimed that the Central African Republic and Uganda were committing “gross violations” of internationally recognized human rights, which is why he is taking this action.

He also mentioned the inability of Gabon and Niger to develop or maintain political pluralism and rule of law protection.

“Despite intensive engagement between the United States and the Central African Republic, Gabon, Niger, and Uganda, these countries have failed to address United States concerns about their non-compliance with the AGOA eligibility criteria,” Biden said in a letter to the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

With effect from January 1, 2024, Biden stated he plans to revoke these nations’ AGOA status as beneficiary sub-Saharan African nations.

He promised to keep checking to see if they fit the program’s eligibility conditions.

AGOA, which was introduced in 2000, allows duty-free access to the US market for exports from eligible nations. It is scheduled to terminate in September 2025, but conversations over whether to prolong it and for how long are already underway.

To allay business fears and attract new investors, African governments and industry associations are advocating for an early 10-year extension that stays the same.

