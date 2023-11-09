Minister of Power orders investigation into a five-year extension of a license for Discos

An investigation into the five-year license extension for power distribution businesses following the expiration of their initial ten-year license from 2013 to 2023 has been authorized by Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power.

During a one-day engagement session with journalists in Abuja, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu revealed this.

He said,

“When I came in, the licenses I saw were for 10 years, 2013 to 2023. But along the line I spoke to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC Chairman, and he said, the licenses have been extended for another five years.”

“We are trying to review the correctness of that. We have ordered an investigation into the extension of the licenses if they are actually in order,”

The minister went on to say that although it could be challenging for the federal government to examine the agreements with power distribution firms, it is trying to develop mini discos for each state in the union to ensure that customer requirements are adequately met.

Furthermore, by taking a more proactive stance and making investments in the electricity industry through the DISCOs, he urged state governments to aggressively engage and collaborate with the Distribution Companies (DISCOs) inside their respective states.

In order to determine the best ways to progress the industry, the Minister further underlined that the Ministry would hold talks with the DISCOs.

The government of Nigeria, he made plain, has no intention of raising the price of power.

He said,

“It is not politically expedient and reasonable to implement a tariff that is doubling the existing tariff because part of the reason for an escalated tariff is because the cost of gas today is still done in dollars and today 75 to 80% of our power generation comes from gas power when there is an upward movement in exchange rate it affects the tariff.”

Mr. Adelabu went on to say that commercialization of the power industry would be preferable than privatization because the majority of the power industry is a capital-intensive business and private actors lack the necessary resources.