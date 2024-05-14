FEC to streamline visa processes for investors and tourists

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has established a committee to review and simplify Nigeria’s visa processes, aiming to facilitate easier entry for investors and tourists.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, announced this development on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, following an Executive Council meeting led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The Minister explained that the council identified Nigeria’s visa procedures as cumbersome and a deterrent to potential investors. Idris conveyed President Tinubu’s concerns about the ease of doing business, emphasizing its link to the ease of visa applications.

He stated, “The Federal Executive Council of Nigeria has noted that Nigeria’s visa processes are becoming fairly highly cumbersome and this is not encouraging investors to come in easily…Because the President has noted the ease of doing business is also tied to the ease of visa application therefore the Federal Executive Council has set up a committee to look at our visa processes to reduce the cumbersome nature of these visa processes.

“Meaning that those investors or tourists who want to come into Nigeria will find it a lot easier to come into this country provided they follow all the laid down processes, this includes the e-VISA platforms that is already being discussed.”

The Minister also mentioned that the Nigerian government is considering implementing a 48-hour visa application and processing system.

“The Minister of Interior is currently working with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, as well as other stakeholders to achieve this target.

“The Nigerian government is also mulling the idea of every visa application being processed within 48 hours. Of course, this is still a work in progress. The Minister of Interior is working with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, and other stakeholders to ensure the visa processes are done and dispatched as quickly as possible,” he added.