Visa application centres in Abuja, Lagos remain open – Canadian Mission

The Canadian High Commission in Nigeria said on Thursday, November 9, 2023, that the public is still able to apply for visas at the locations in Abuja and Lagos.

This statement was released in response to the recent fire outbreak that happened at a portion of the high commission’s premises in Abuja on Monday by Mr. Demilade Kosemani, the communications and public affairs officer at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja.

Kosemani claims that the process of applying for a visa to Canada is still ongoing.

This assertion runs counter to the majority of information circulated online, which claims that the Canadian Commission has stopped processing visa applications as a result of the fire at its Abuja embassy.

Kosemani gave Nigerians the reassurance that these rumors are untrue, as the commission is still accepting applications for visas from all qualified applicants in the nation.

“As we continue to mourn the passing of our dear colleague from the High Commission of Canada in Abuja, please note the following information below:

“Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC clients: processing of applications continues).

“Regardless of the suspension of operations at the High Commission of Canada in Abuja, the Visa application centres in Abuja and Lagos remain open.

“For status updates send a web form. (https:// www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/application/check-status.html)

“Consular assistance for Canadians in Nigeria who require emergency assistance: sos@international.gc.ca or +1 613 996 8885 or via our whatsapp on +1-613-909-8881”, he said.

It was widely reported earlier on Monday that there had been a major fire in a section of the Canada High Commission building in Abuja.

An explosion in a fuel tank within the Canadian Embassy’s generator house started the fire.

According to the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the event occurred on Monday, November 6, 2023, morning at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Reports verified that when it detonated, a five-person team from JMD company was servicing the two MIKANO engines.

While the second power-generating set was being serviced, one was reportedly operating.

Two workers who were maintaining the generator suffered fatal injuries, while the other two individuals, who have severe burns, are being admitted to the National Hospital Trauma Center.