Kenyan and Sudanese leaders to speed up peace process

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the president of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, and William Ruto, the president of Kenya, have decided to collaborate on developing a framework for an inclusive conversation aimed at bringing an end to the seven-month-old conflict.

According to a joint statement released in Nairobi, the two leaders conducted bilateral discussions on the recent security situation in Sudan and the region on Monday evening in the Kenyan city of Nairobi.

Ruto and al-Burhan discussed the current status of the peace efforts being carried out by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the Jeddah Peace Initiative.

“The two leaders underscored the urgent need to find a solution for the conflict in Sudan in the shortest time possible”

The two leaders underlined the need to expedite the process toward cessation of hostilities and humanitarian assistance, acknowledging the slow progress made in Jeddah, a port city in Saudi Arabia, where the warring parties in Sudan have been meeting to end the seven-month-long conflict.

The negotiations, which came to a close in Jeddah last week, did not result in a ceasefire agreement, according to IGAD, which co-facilitated the negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

In order to expedite the Jeddah process toward the end of hostilities in Sudan, the two leaders also decided to cooperate toward calling an urgent IGAD summit.

“The summit will also agree on a framework for an all-inclusive Sudanese dialogue,” the two leaders said.

Since April 15, there have been deadly conflicts between the two factions of Sudan’s military administration, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

As of October, the fighting claimed the lives of up to 9,000 people, forcing over 6 million people to flee both inside and outside of Sudan and left 25 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN.

