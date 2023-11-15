2024 Grammy nominees: A peak into African best music performance

The much-awaited 2024 Grammy nominations were revealed on November 10. Many remarkable names and projects were revealed to be up for the gold, as fans and artists held their breath in anticipation. Best African Music Performance is one of the three new categories that will be added to the 2024 Grammy Awards. African performers, such as Femi Kuti and Angélique Kidjo, have faced off against international talents in the past for the title of Best Global Music Performance.

The category’s goal this time is to showcase the incredible musical talent that originates in Africa. Burna Boy, who won a Grammy, is included in the new category as anticipated. Because I Told Them, his most recent album, has received praise from both critics and fans. But this year, a few fresh names have been nominated for the Grammys for the first time. These are the 2024 Grammy nominees for Best African Music Performance, which include Afrobeats legend Davido and pop sensation Tyla from South Africa.

Asake & Olamide

Asake appears to be the biggest African blockbuster artist of the current decade. The singer-songwriter, dancer, and native of Lagos has gone a long way. He went on to become an unstoppable force, lighting up large stages like the O2 arena while studying theatre at his alma school, Obafemi Awolowo University. He’s one of the most well-known figures in Afrobeats today, and his performances in Yoruba, his home tongue, have won him enormous praise. Not surprisingly, he received his first Grammy nomination.

Asake joined the record label YBNL Nation in 2022, owned by renowned Nigerian musician Olamide. He started to make significant waves shortly after. “Amapiano” is a track from his second album, Work Of Art, which was released not too long after his debut. One of the project’s best tracks, the energetic single with Olamide was well received when it was released. It also pays homage to the South African-created genre of the same name. Asake and Olamide have been nominated for Grammys for the first time with “Amapiano.”

Burna Boy

For his fifth studio album, Twice As Tall, Burna Boy won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album in 2021. When the 2024 Grammy Awards roll around, he has an astounding four nominations. His critically acclaimed Afro-fusion tune “City Boys” is his entry for the Best African Music Performance award. The popular party song samples Jeremih’s single “Birthday Sex” and features a smooth, bass-heavy beat. Although Burna Boy’s divisive remarks regarding Black Americans prompted criticism, the sample’s utilization surely contributed to its success. All things considered, “City Boys” has swiftly turned into an anthem among followers, who join the celebrity in declaring their love for champagne, pot, women, and money.

Davido Ft. Musa Keys

The long-awaited Grammy nominations for Davido have supporters rejoicing at the star’s accomplishment. “Fall,” one of his 2017 releases, is the first African record to ever be certified gold in the US. His previous record, “If,” similarly accomplished the same thing quickly. The Nigerian Afrobeats legend will compete for three categories at the 2024 Grammy categories, indicating that his breakthrough was just a matter of time.

His global hit song “UNAVAILABLE,” which includes South African producer Musa Keys, is nominated for Best African Music Performance. The powerful, upbeat dance song proclaims a life of harmony. The celebrity has mostly distanced himself from the spotlight following a string of highs and lows in his life, choosing instead to focus on his music and avoid conflict. Due to its infectious chorus, the song has become a party mainstay and has inspired several delectable remixes by Latto and Sean Paul.

Ayra Starr

Superstar Ayra Starr from Nigeria came onto the scene believing she was the finest. She is obviously headed in the right direction because she is the first female Nigerian musician to receive a nomination for Best African Music Performance. “Rush,” her 2022 single, became popular in her home country of Nigeria. But the song started to gain traction on TikTok by 2023.

Since her debut in 2021, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter has dominated the music industry. She has now worked with a number of well-known worldwide performers, such as Kelly Rowland, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Tyla, a fellow Grammy candidate. Millions of people quickly fell in love with Ayra Starr due to her captivating personality, unique and seductive wardrobe choices, and strong vocals. Since then, “Rush” has appeared on charts throughout the world, peaking at number 24 on the UK Singles Chart.

Tyla

Tyla, a South African actress, has been in the news for a while now. But with her global smash song “Water,” she not only broke through the glass ceiling but also set several records in the process. She and Musa Keys are the South African musicians nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards’ Best African Music Performance category. Thanks to its amazing choreography, which includes sensual hip and waist movements, “Water” went viral on TikTok.

Tyla, who peaked at number 21, is now the youngest South African to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100. She also becomes the first solo act from South Africa to chart after 55 years. As previously indicated, “Water” quickly became a global radio hit, peaked at number four on the UK Singles Chart, and charted in several other countries. It was also astonishingly the number one song in New Zealand.