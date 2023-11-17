Wike seeks partnership with Daewoo

To foster tourism in Nigeria, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has expressed his desire to partner with the South Korean automaker Daewoo.

This was disclosed by Wike when he met with Jung Won-ju, the chairman of Daewoo Engineering and Construction, in his Abuja office.

The Minister said as governor of Rivers State Daewoo was in Rivers and that he made the situation conducive for their operations and that he was ready to do the same in Abuja.

He gave the visiting Daewoo chairman the assurance that President Tinubu was focused on boosting the economy and removing any obstacles that would prevent business from operating.

The Minister said; “President Tinubu is interested in expanding businesses and has taken out every bottleneck that impedes business.

“In FCT, we are ready to partner in the areas of automobiles and skills acquisition, we are ready to give you land. The present administration wants to open up investments and the economy.”

At the end of the day, Wike reminded his guest, whatever is accomplished from the visit of the senior Deawoo officer ought to be made public. For this reason, he believes in putting agreements into action rather than only holding talk shows.

“We are ready to partner, if it’s a 5 star hotel you want to invest in, we will write to your Ambassador so we can concretise it. I will direct the Director of Lands to make land available, we have enough lands for you to make your choice.”Wike said.

Prior to this, the chairman of Daewoo stated that South Korea, his home country, and Nigeria have enjoyed positive relations over time. According to him, his organization intends to make significant investments in Nigeria.

According to Jong Won-ju, they have already visited the Transcorp Hotel, Centenary City, and Jabi Lake Mall, among other potential investment locations. The only five-star hotel in Abuja, he bemoaned, was the Transcorp Hotel.

He stated that they had a great desire to invest in Nigeria, but he did not elaborate on Abuja’s interest in the matter. He did, however, mention that they are already involved in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, just as they have been in the US, Canada, and Vietnam, where their investments have made jobs available.