AFRICA

Togo legislative and regional elections to be held early in 2024

Togo legislative and regional elections to be held early in 2024

President Faure Gnassingbe promised in December of last year to hold elections within a year, but this deadline is being pushed back by the proposed schedule.

Due to “irregularities” in the census, the opposition boycotted the most recent legislative and regional elections held in 2018.

With a push for increased registration, the opposition intends to take on the ruling Union for the Republic (UNIR) party this time.

The opposition in Togo denied on Tuesday that it still feared fraud in the impending election, despite an electoral register having been verified by an international organization.

“This is an additional tactic to strengthen electoral malpractice with OIF certification,” National Alliance for Change (ANC) spokesman Eric Dupuy told AFP.

After his father, General Eyadema Gnassingbe, passed away in 2005, the 38-year ruler of Togo became the country’s head of state.

Faure Gnassingbe has won every election since taking office, despite claims to the contrary from the opposition.
Ref: AFP

