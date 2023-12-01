Egyptian expatriates begin voting for presidential elections

Egyptians residing abroad commenced the voting process on Friday, December 1, 2023, for the presidential election in their homeland, an event in which President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stands as the prominent favorite, potentially marking the initiation of his third term.

This early election spans three days and is orchestrated across 121 countries globally, preceding the commencement of voting in Egypt on December 10, amid a backdrop of an ongoing economic crisis.

The largest Egyptian diaspora communities are situated in key locations such as Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

In Egypt, the voting window extends from December 10 to 12, with the announcement of the election winner scheduled for December 18.

Beyond President Sissi, three candidates with limited popular support are in contention: Farid Zahran, the leader of the Egyptian Democratic and Social Party; Abdel-Sanad Yamama, the head of the century-old Wafd party; and Hazem Omar, leader of the Republican People’s Party.

Hisham Kassem, leader of the liberal opposition, encountered a setback in October when he was sentenced to six months in prison, effectively barring his participation in the campaign.

Former parliamentarian Ahmed al-Tantawi, initially a hopeful candidate, had to withdraw on October 13. His campaign manager stated that they were only able to secure “14,000 signatures” from citizens, falling short of the 25,000 required for ballot eligibility. Several of his supporters reported being attacked or obstructed from recording their signatures, allegedly at the behest of those in power.

The fleeting Egyptian presidential candidate, along with various members of his campaign, is scheduled to appear in court next month on charges of falsifying electoral documents.

President Sissi, in contrast, garnered substantial support with 424 signatures from deputies (out of 596 seats) and 1.135 million signatures from citizens.

The central focus of the election revolves around economic concerns in a nation where two-thirds of the 105 million population live below or slightly above the poverty line. With inflation at 40% and a 50% devaluation causing a surge in the prices of imported goods, recent incentives and raises announced by the president for civil servants and retirees have yielded minimal impact.

The two preceding presidential elections saw Mr. Sissi secure victory with over 96%, following his ascent to power in 2013 by toppling Islamist Mohamed Morsi.

Ref: AFP