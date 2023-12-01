Senegal election 2024: Ousmane Sonko’s candidacy rejected by Senegalese officials

On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the State of Senegal officially rejected the candidacy deposit submitted by opposition figure Ousmane Sonko for participation in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. An official source informed AFP that the state deemed Mr. Sonko “ineligible” for this requisite candidacy formality, asserting that his removal from the electoral lists rendered him ineligible.

Ousmane Sonko, a prominent figure in a protracted two-year standoff with the State, had submitted a check amounting to 30 million FCFA (45,000 euros) to the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC), as confirmed by El Malick Ndiaye, the individual responsible for his communications, in statements to AFP.

“We returned, through a bailiff, the deposited check,” stated Mactar Diop, communications manager for the CDC, emphasizing that Mr. Sonko had not received the essential sponsorship forms required to be a candidate.

A spokesperson from Mr. Sonko’s camp corroborated the information, confirming that the CDC had declined the check deposited for the candidate’s electoral bid.

"After verification, we realized that he (Ousmane Sonko) did not receive his sponsorship forms," explained Mactar Diop, communications manager for the CDC, in a statement to AFP. "He is therefore not one of the people eligible for posting bail."

Mr. Sonko’s exclusion from the electoral lists stems from his June conviction, resulting in a two-year prison sentence for debauchery of a minor. The administration cites this court decision as grounds for refusing to provide him with the requisite sponsorship forms. Ousmane Sonko vehemently denounces these circumstances, portraying them as orchestrated efforts to preclude his participation in the presidential election, while the government rebuffs allegations of judicial manipulation.

This development, confirming Mr. Sonko’s ineligibility, has initiated a renewed legal battle led by his legal representatives against the State. Notably, in October, a judge in Casamance ordered his re-registration on the electoral lists, but the Supreme Court overturned this decision in November, necessitating a retrial at an unspecified future date.

“We will put everything back in order,” affirmed Mr. Ndiaye, responsible for Mr. Sonko’s communications, regarding the ongoing legal proceedings and appeal filed by Mr. Sonko’s legal team against the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Despite these challenges, Mr. Sonko’s legal team has lodged an appeal against the Supreme Court’s ruling, expressing confidence that it will rectify the situation. According to Me Ciré Clédor Ly, a lawyer representing Mr. Sonko, the appeal reinstates his legal standing as a voter and candidate, challenging the State’s decision.

“Ousmane Sonko is still legally a voter and eligible, therefore entitled to be a candidate,” emphasized Me Ciré Clédor Ly in a message sent to AFP.

Ousmane Sonko faces additional legal complications, having been imprisoned in July on charges including incitement to insurrection, criminal conspiracy related to a terrorist enterprise, and endangering state security. Mr. Sonko vehemently contests these allegations.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, with over 200 candidates declared, it is noteworthy that President Macky Sall, who was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2019, has opted not to seek re-election.

