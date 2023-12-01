Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Guinea-Bissau: Army detains suspects amid security clash

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Guinea-Bissau: Army detains suspects amid security clash

On Friday, December 1, 2023, the Guinea-Bissau army officially declared the apprehension of the leader of the security forces unit responsible for the overnight clashes in the capital, asserting that the situation is now under control.

Throughout the night and into Friday morning, Bissau experienced gunfire during confrontations between members of the National Guard and the Presidential Guard special forces.

The gunfire incidents were triggered by the release of two government officials by national guard soldiers, who had been interrogated by the police on Thursday. The two individuals had been summoned by the judiciary on the same day and subsequently taken into custody.

Military intelligence reported that the police interrogated the detained individuals for several hours regarding the withdrawal of $10 million from state coffers.

Guinea-Bissau, a small West African nation, has grappled with political instability since 1974, witnessing four coups and numerous attempted coups.

In September, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo appointed two generals, Tomas Djassi and Horta Inta, to head the presidential security and chief of staff, respectively.

The reinforcement of presidential security occurs against the backdrop of increasing coups or attempted coups in West Africa, including incidents in Gabon, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and, most recently, Sierra Leone last week.

You Might Also Like

Walmart joins Disney and others to stop advertising on Elon Musk’s X 

Nigeria-Germany $60M deal: Boosting electricity by 12,000 MW

Port Harcourt refinery to begin operation soon

Former President Bazoum’s family raises alarm over his wellbeing since his arrest in October

Egyptian expatriates begin voting for presidential elections

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Egyptian expatriates begin voting for presidential elections Egyptian expatriates begin voting for presidential elections
Next Article Former President Bazoum's family raises alarm over his wellbeing since his arrest in October Former President Bazoum’s family raises alarm over his wellbeing since his arrest in October
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Walmart joins Disney and others to stop advertising on Elon Musk’s X 
BUSINESS

Walmart joins Disney and others to stop advertising on Elon Musk’s X 

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria-Germany $60M deal: Boosting electricity by 12,000 MW
Port Harcourt refinery to begin operation soon
Former President Bazoum’s family raises alarm over his wellbeing since his arrest in October
Egyptian expatriates begin voting for presidential elections
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights