George Santos, a Republican lawmaker, kicked out from U.S. House 

In a consequential turn of events, the brief tenure of indicted Republican George Santos in the U.S. House of Representatives reached its culmination on Friday, December 1, 2023, as fellow lawmakers executed a decisive vote resulting in his expulsion. The House, having cast 311 affirmative votes against 114 in opposition, surpassed the requisite two-thirds majority necessary to oust one of its members.

Beset by a confluence of challenges encompassing criminal corruption charges, allegations of campaign fund misappropriation, and revelations of false statements regarding his personal history, Santos, 35, finds himself as the sixth member in the history of the House to be expelled. Notably, he is the first individual to undergo expulsion without a Confederate affiliation or a previous criminal conviction.

After the resounding vote, the House chamber experienced sporadic applause. As Santos departed from the Capitol, encircled by journalists, he remarked, “You know what? As I officially already no longer a member of Congress, I no longer have to answer a single question from you guys.” Subsequently expressing disdain, he added, “To hell with this place.”

Later on that day, a visual manifestation of his departure unfolded as a Capitol worker changed the lock to Santos’ erstwhile office, and the sign bearing his name was removed. Outside, a small bouquet of pink flowers was placed on the floor.

Santos’ congressional tenure spanned nearly 11 months, marking the halfway point of his two-year term. His expulsion adds to the ongoing turbulence in the House, which recently witnessed the removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy through a revolt by a faction of hard-right Republicans.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, a Democrat, now has a 10-day window to announce a special election for the vacant seat. The election itself must occur between 70 to 80 days from the proclamation.

Despite opposition from House Speaker Mike Johnson and prominent Republican leaders, the expulsion garnered sufficient support within the party. Some legislators advocated for Santos’ fate to be determined by his district’s voters next November or for the resolution of his legal challenges before House action.

Concerns were raised about the potential establishment of a precedent for the abuse of lawmakers’ expulsion powers. Moreover, the expulsion reduces the Republican majority to a slim 221-213 margin, with Santos’ competitive district, spanning parts of New York City and Long Island, now up for grabs.

Santos, embroiled in controversy since his November 2022 election, acknowledged fabricating aspects of his biography. Federal prosecutors have accused him of campaign fund laundering and donor fraud, charges to which he has pleaded not guilty. An initial expulsion attempt in November failed, but a subsequent scathing House Ethics Committee report further eroded support.

Representative Dan Goldman, a New York Democrat and former federal prosecutor, remarked before the vote, “George Santos’ lies were designed to defraud and deceive the voters in order for him to be elected, unlike other public corruption cases.”

A bipartisan congressional investigation revealed Santos’ extravagant expenditures, including spa treatments, luxury retail purchases at Hermes, and transactions on the online platform OnlyFans, known for adult content.

Following the Ethics Committee report, Santos declared he would not seek reelection in the upcoming year. The last expulsion from the House occurred in 2002, involving Democrat James Traficant of Ohio.

Santos’ troubles surfaced post his November 2022 election, with media reports exposing false claims about his education and professional background. Further falsehoods about his heritage and family history exacerbated his situation, making him an outcast in the House and a target for late-night comedians.

In a comprehensive 23-count indictment, federal prosecutors allege Santos inflated fundraising figures to garner Republican Party support, laundered funds for personal expenses, and unauthorized credit card charges from donors. Two former campaign aides have pleaded guilty to related fraud charges. Despite maintaining his innocence, Santos faces trial scheduled to commence on September 9, 2024, just ahead of the crucial November elections determining control of the White House and Congress.

Before Santos’ victory in 2022, the district was represented by Democrat Tom Suozzi, who, after an unsuccessful gubernatorial bid, is among the 20 candidates, including eight Republicans, vying for Santos’ vacated seat.

