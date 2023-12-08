Former Sierra Leone President summoned for questioning in failed coup investigation

Sierra Leonean police have formally summoned former President Ernest Bai Koroma for questioning in connection with their ongoing investigation into the failed coup attempt on November 26, as disclosed by Information Minister Chernor Bah in a statement released on Thursday, November 7, 2023.

The statement outlines that Mr. Koroma is requested to present himself at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department in Freetown within the next 24 hours. Responding to the summons, Koroma affirmed his commitment, stating, “I maintain an open mind and stand ready to support the police investigations to the fullest. Let the rule of law reign supreme in our democracy.” He urged the public to remain calm during this period.

Last month, unidentified gunmen launched coordinated attacks on a military barracks, a prison, and various locations in Sierra Leone, resulting in the liberation of approximately 2,200 inmates and the tragic loss of over 20 lives. Authorities later characterized these events as a failed attempt to overthrow the government.

The government has attributed the failed coup primarily to the involvement of the former president’s bodyguards. Notably, Koroma had promptly condemned the attacks in a statement issued shortly after their occurrence.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Information Minister Bah disclosed that a total of 71 individuals have been apprehended, comprising 45 currently serving military officers, seven serving police officers, and 13 civilians. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the coup attempt.

