Enugu state launches $19.4 million agro-processing project for enhanced food production

In a bid to elevate food production in Enugu State, Governor Peter Mbah inaugurated the $19.4 million World Bank-assisted Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement, and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project for farmers within the state on Thursday.

The APPEALS project encompasses 15 Aggregation and Cottage Processing Centres dedicated to cashew, rice, and poultry production, along with 10 energy installations strategically spread across the state.

During the inauguration at the Nara Rice Processing Centre in Nkanu East Council Area, Governor Mbah emphasized the project’s objective to enhance food production, aiming to transform Enugu State into a net exporter of agricultural products within the next four years.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, the governor proclaimed a shift in the state’s agricultural approach, stating, “My administration anchors the sustainability of our economy on agriculture, which can earn huge revenue for our dear state.”

He highlighted the significance of the Nara rice processing centre in realizing the agricultural vision, noting, “With the construction, equipping, and use of this Nara rice processing centre by Enugu APPEALS, the agricultural revolution of the state has moved from pipeline to platform and from dream to reality.”

Governor Mbah further provided insights into the positive impact of the APPEALS project since its initiation in 2019. Affecting 8,520 direct beneficiaries, including 2,948 CIGs/SMEs and 1,700 agro-entrepreneurs among women, youths, and individuals with disabilities, the project has facilitated capacity training, technology demonstrations, and knowledge exchange visits.

He detailed the construction of 15 Aggregation/Processing Centres across various locations in the state, including Nara, Adani, Ngwo, Orba, Aguobuowa, Amechi, Ikpa Market-Nsukka, Udi, Eha-Amufu, Oduma, and Akwarri in Eha-Alumona.

The APPEALS Project Coordinator for Enugu State, Mrs. Ihuoma Eze, affirmed the project’s substantial contributions to farmers’ lives. She highlighted that the Aggregation and Processing Centres were equipped with all necessary value chain machinery for optimal operation.

Eze specified that the Rice Aggregation and Processing Centres boasted milling and drying capacities of 10 tons per day and 5 tons per day, respectively. Notably, these centres are equipped with a range of machinery, including paddy precleaners, paddy graders, parboiling/soaking vessels, stream boilers, platform dryers, rice dehuskers, rice polishers, de-stoners, polished rice graders, rice packaging machines, sets of elevators, 40KVA generators, and bag closers.

She emphasized the expedited completion of all 15 Aggregation and Cottage Processing Centres, as well as the 10 Energy Intervention sites, within the first 100 days of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration. Mrs. Eze expressed gratitude that the APPEALS project, executed in Enugu with a budget of 19.4 million US dollars since 2019, achieved its project development objectives by September.

In conclusion, Mrs. Eze expressed optimism that the 15 Aggregation and Cottage Processing Centres for rice, cashew, and poultry across the three senatorial zones would significantly impact various localities, contributing to food security, livelihood improvement, and export.

The APPEALS Project, a six-year initiative developed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) in collaboration with the World Bank and other stakeholders, aims to assist rural farmers in their agricultural pursuits.