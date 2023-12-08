Hunter Biden faces dual indictments on tax charges

Special Counsel David Weiss has filed a second indictment against President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, this time on tax charges. This development follows the collapse of a plea deal earlier this summer, potentially leading to two trials for Hunter Biden in the upcoming year while his father seeks reelection.

The grand jury in California has charged Hunter Biden with nine counts, including failing to file and pay taxes, tax evasion, and filing false tax returns. Three of these charges are felonies, and six are misdemeanors. Prosecutors allege that Hunter Biden failed to pay a minimum of $1.4 million in federal taxes from 2016 to 2019. The 56-page indictment outlines that he earned over $7 million from foreign business deals between 2016 and 2020, involving his service on the board of the Ukrainian company Burisma and work for a Chinese energy conglomerate. The indictment further claims that he received an additional $1.2 million in 2020, using the funds for an extravagant lifestyle, including drugs, escorts, luxury cars, and clothing.

Prosecutors assert that the $1.2 million came from a personal friend and was routed through third parties before reaching Hunter Biden. The indictment accuses him of using the funds for rent on a lavish house in Venice, California, and car payments for a Porsche. Additionally, he earned more than $140,000 in payments for his memoir, “Beautiful Things.”

Allegedly, instead of timely paying his tax bills, Hunter Biden failed to file taxes for several years. When he eventually filed in 2018, prosecutors claim the returns included false business deductions to reduce tax liability. Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, stated that his client repaid the taxes in full two years ago and criticized the charges, suggesting they might be politically motivated.

These tax charges were anticipated following the breakdown of a plea deal, which would have allowed Hunter Biden to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax crimes and admit to illegally possessing a gun. The deal fell apart over disagreements about potential immunity from additional criminal charges. In response, Weiss sought and obtained special counsel status, indicating potential indictments in multiple jurisdictions.

The dual indictments add complexity to the 2024 presidential race, with Hunter Biden potentially facing two criminal trials on opposite coasts. The investigation has been a focal point for Republicans, but the indictment does not implicate the sitting president in any alleged criminal behavior.

The ongoing legal developments surrounding Hunter Biden have prompted contentious exchanges between his legal team and House Republicans regarding his testimony before Congress. The tensions revolve around concerns of selective leaking of quotes and the timing of Hunter Biden’s testimony.