Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Egypt’s election: Anticipated victory for Sissi amidst economic concerns

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Egypt's election: Anticipated victory for Sissi amidst economic concerns

Egypt is in the final stages of preparations for its upcoming presidential election, scheduled to occur from Sunday, December 10, to Tuesday, December 12, with the anticipated announcement of results on December 18.

The prevailing sentiment suggests a predictable outcome, as incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi is widely expected to secure a third term. However, this expectation persists against a backdrop of escalating social discontent fueled by the deteriorating economic conditions within the country.

In the forthcoming election, Egyptian voters will be presented with a choice between President Sissi, who has held office since 2013, and three additional candidates who, for the most part, remain relatively unknown to the general public.

Economic Concerns Take Center Stage in Egypt

The paramount concern for the majority of Egyptians revolves around the economic landscape. Inflation has surged to 40%, exacerbated by a 50% devaluation that has led to soaring prices, while the private sector grapples with ongoing contraction.

Compounding these challenges is the gradual disappearance of public subsidies, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) exerts pressure on the nation. Egypt, identified by Bloomberg as the second most default-prone country globally, awaits the completion of quarterly assessments by the IMF subsequent to a recent financial injection.

Anticipated Outcome in Egyptian Presidential Election

The announcement of election results is scheduled for December 18, barring the necessity of a second round. However, given President Sissi’s history of securing 96% of the vote in the past two elections, a third term for him would come as no surprise.

According to the Arab Reform Initiative, Sissi’s assured victory is unrelated to his popularity or economic performance. The Paris-based think-tank asserts that the outgoing president is poised for success primarily due to his control over executive state institutions and the formidable security apparatus, having effectively eliminated any significant competitors.

The think tank posits that the pivotal question lies in whether the elections will afford Sissi renewed legitimacy or provide a boost to navigate the mounting discontent regarding his economic governance of the country.

You Might Also Like

East African force withdraws from DRC amidst criticisms and regional shifts

Controversy surrounds approval of Burundi’s electoral commission composition

Kenya halts privatization of state entities amid opposition appeal

Burundi’s former prime minister sentenced to life in prison

U.S has vetoed UN resolution for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas-Palestine war

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya halts privatization of state entities amid opposition appeal Kenya halts privatization of state entities amid opposition appeal
Next Article Controversy surrounds approval of Burundi's electoral commission composition Controversy surrounds approval of Burundi’s electoral commission composition
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
East African force withdraws from DRC amidst criticisms and regional shifts
POLITICS

East African force withdraws from DRC amidst criticisms and regional shifts

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Controversy surrounds approval of Burundi’s electoral commission composition
Kenya halts privatization of state entities amid opposition appeal
Burundi’s former prime minister sentenced to life in prison
U.S., South Korea, and Japan forge joint initiatives to counter North Korean cyber threats
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights