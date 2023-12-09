Egypt’s election: Anticipated victory for Sissi amidst economic concerns

Egypt is in the final stages of preparations for its upcoming presidential election, scheduled to occur from Sunday, December 10, to Tuesday, December 12, with the anticipated announcement of results on December 18.

The prevailing sentiment suggests a predictable outcome, as incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi is widely expected to secure a third term. However, this expectation persists against a backdrop of escalating social discontent fueled by the deteriorating economic conditions within the country.

In the forthcoming election, Egyptian voters will be presented with a choice between President Sissi, who has held office since 2013, and three additional candidates who, for the most part, remain relatively unknown to the general public.

Presidential elections have started in Egypt. Of course the incumbent President, El-Sisi, will win, not because he is the most competent, but because he has no real competitors. Plus, the majority of the people in Egypt still want the military to remain in power because they… pic.twitter.com/kHQPQQru68 — Dalia Ziada – داليا زيادة (@daliaziada) December 1, 2023

Economic Concerns Take Center Stage in Egypt

The paramount concern for the majority of Egyptians revolves around the economic landscape. Inflation has surged to 40%, exacerbated by a 50% devaluation that has led to soaring prices, while the private sector grapples with ongoing contraction.

Compounding these challenges is the gradual disappearance of public subsidies, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) exerts pressure on the nation. Egypt, identified by Bloomberg as the second most default-prone country globally, awaits the completion of quarterly assessments by the IMF subsequent to a recent financial injection.

#Egypt presidential elections start on Sunday.

Inflation: 40%

Food inflation 70% “If the price of the nation’s progress and prosperity

is to go hungry & thirsty,

then let us not eat or drink.” – candidate, and incumbent, Abdel Fatah el-Sisi. Photo: @Reuters

via @lemondefr pic.twitter.com/OPqgrat070 — Hugh Sykes (@HughSykes) December 8, 2023

Anticipated Outcome in Egyptian Presidential Election

The announcement of election results is scheduled for December 18, barring the necessity of a second round. However, given President Sissi’s history of securing 96% of the vote in the past two elections, a third term for him would come as no surprise.

According to the Arab Reform Initiative, Sissi’s assured victory is unrelated to his popularity or economic performance. The Paris-based think-tank asserts that the outgoing president is poised for success primarily due to his control over executive state institutions and the formidable security apparatus, having effectively eliminated any significant competitors.

The think tank posits that the pivotal question lies in whether the elections will afford Sissi renewed legitimacy or provide a boost to navigate the mounting discontent regarding his economic governance of the country.