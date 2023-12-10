Egypt’s presidential election amid regional turmoil

Egyptians are set to cast their votes on Sunday, December 10, 2023, in a presidential election, a significant event taking place against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in neighboring Gaza. There is little uncertainty that the incumbent, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will secure a third term.

The nation finds itself in the grip of its most severe financial crisis in recent history, characterized by inflation hovering near 40 percent following a significant devaluation of the currency. This devaluation has contributed to increased import costs, exacerbating the economic concerns of Egyptians. Even prior to this crisis, approximately two-thirds of the country’s nearly 106 million people were living at or below the poverty line.

The voting period spans from Sunday to Tuesday, operating between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm (0700-1900 GMT) each day, with official results scheduled for announcement on December 18. With 67 million eligible voters, attention is keenly focused on the voter turnout, considering the historically low participation figures in previous elections.

Despite Egypt facing multiple challenges, a decade-long crackdown on dissent has effectively eliminated any substantial opposition to President Sisi, who is the fifth president to emerge from the military ranks since 1952. Under his administration, Egypt has witnessed the imprisonment of thousands of political prisoners, with a modest number receiving presidential pardons.

Against the backdrop of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, electoral campaigns have received scant attention from the Egyptian populace. Media outlets closely aligned with intelligence services and supportive of Sisi have sought to draw links between the regional conflict and the incumbent’s favor.

The three other candidates in the election, Farid Zahran, Abdel-Sanad Yamama, and Hazem Omar, are relatively unknown to the public. Omar emerged as a prominent figure in a televised debate, with Sisi opting not to attend and sending a representative instead. Notably, two prominent opposition figures were sidelined by the government, with one in prison and the other awaiting trial.

Journalist and activist Khaled Dawoud expressed concerns about a “stifling atmosphere of suppressed liberties” and a controlled media environment, leading him to doubt the credibility and fairness of the upcoming vote. Despite reservations, Dawoud conveyed his intention to vote for Zahran as a means to convey a message to the regime, emphasizing the need for change.

President Sisi, a retired field marshal in the Egyptian army, assumed power in 2013 after leading the overthrow of elected Islamist president Mohamed Morsi. He secured landslide victories in the 2014 and 2018 elections, amending the constitution to extend presidential terms.

Given the historical context, voter turnout becomes a crucial indicator of public sentiment. In the last election, turnout dropped to 41.5 percent. While Sisi has supporters crediting him with restoring stability, economic reforms and mega-projects have led to surging prices, discontent, and a decline in his support.

Despite criticism, some experts, such as Yezid Sayigh of the Carnegie Middle East Center, suggest that Sisi is unlikely to dismantle the military’s economic influence, as doing so could jeopardize his presidency.