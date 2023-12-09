TECNO announces AFCON sponsorship and unveils SPARK 20 series

TECNO, a global technology leader, has officially announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON). This momentous declaration was made during a captivating media event, assembling key stakeholders, esteemed media representatives, partners, and influential figures within the Nigerian football community, including Prince of Monaco Victor Ikpeba.

The collaboration underscores TECNO’s unwavering commitment to sports, entertainment, and the flourishing state of African football, reflecting a significant stride in fulfilling the company’s dedication to the African continent.

Championing this exciting venture, Mr. Chidi Okonkwo, the Managing Director of TECNO, conveyed the company’s strategic intention to provide a more immersive experience for African users. He emphasized, “TECNO had recognized the need to be more involved in the growth of football in Africa, and no better place to start than to be a sponsor at Africa’s premier football competition.”

Thompson Ani, BTL Manager for TECNO Nigeria, emphasized the symbolic importance of this collaboration, stating, “Our involvement with CAF for AFCON epitomizes TECNO’s ‘Stop At Nothing’ philosophy, aiming to uplift African football, particularly in Nigeria, and fostering a connection with the continent’s passions and aspirations.”

Amidst the palpable excitement, TECNO unveiled the SPARK 20 series, featuring the groundbreaking SPARK 20 Pro+ with a 108MP Ultra Sensing Main Camera, MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra Boost Processor, and other cutting-edge features. The SPARK 20 and SPARK 20 Pro also made a notable impression, boasting exceptional camera capabilities, powerful processors, and sleek designs.

TECNO’s commitment to enhancing the mobile experience was evident through these devices, reflecting the company’s dedication to pushing technological boundaries. Furthermore, TECNO announced its sponsorship of two journalists, Benjamin Onwe of Pulse and Justus Adejumoh of Daily Independent, to the next AFCON, extending the opportunity for others to participate through the purchase of any SPARK 20 series from official TECNO stores.

This media parley signifies TECNO’s remarkable commitment to Africa’s growth, technological advancement, and the seamless fusion of sports and innovation. The event, bringing together some of the industry’s brightest minds, stands as a testament to TECNO’s dedication to innovation and progress throughout the year, showcasing the company’s vision for the future.