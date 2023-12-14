FG dismisses all civil aviation directors following CEOs’ removal

The Federal Government has taken decisive action by relieving all directors of civil aviation agencies of their duties, a move that follows the recent dismissal of the chief executive officers of these organizations. President Bola Tinubu had earlier terminated the appointments of six Managing Directors and Directors-General in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

This sweeping change impacts key entities within the aviation sector, including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

Minister Festus Keyamo of Aviation and Aerospace Development, representing the Federal Government, announced the immediate handover of responsibilities by the affected directors to the most senior officers in their respective directorates. This strategic move aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda, aiming to restructure the aviation sector and provide a secure and streamlined air travel experience for Nigerians.

In an official statement signed by the minister’s spokesperson, Odutayo Oluseyi, the government emphasized the goal of repositioning the aviation industry to ensure safety and efficiency in air travel, consistent with the Renewed Hope agenda. The statement conveyed the directive to all affected directors, urging strict compliance and prompt handover.

The government clarified that Board Secretaries and Legal Advisers are exempt from this directive, ensuring continuity in vital legal and governance roles within the agencies. The affected agencies encompass the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).