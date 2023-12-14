Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Rivers State Governor signs N800 billion 2024 budget into law

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Rivers State Governor signs N800 billion 2024 budget into law

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has formally endorsed the N800 billion 2024 Appropriation Bill into law, a day after its presentation to a limited assembly of five out of the thirty-six state lawmakers. The bill was introduced on December 13 by Fubara before a four-member House of Assembly, led by Speaker Edison Ehie. The signing ceremony took place on Thursday at the Government House in Port Harcourt, hosted in the conference room of the Governor’s Office.

In attendance were key dignitaries, including Deputy Governor Prof Ngozi Odu, members of the State Executive Council, both current and former lawmakers supporting Governor Fubara, and various Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmen from Local Government Areas.

During his address, Governor Fubara emphasized the administration’s dedication to executing the N800 billion budget, titled ‘Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity.’ The primary objective is to channel investments into critical infrastructure, notably the second phase of the Trans-Kalabari road, addressing the socio-economic needs of the community.

The budget presentation transpired on Wednesday, December 13, where Governor Fubara presented the estimates to five lawmakers, led by Speaker Edison Ehie. This followed the contentious demolition of the Assembly complex. The Ehie-led group additionally declared vacant the seats of the 27 members who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker Edison Ehie and Martins Amaewhule remain entangled in a Speakership tussle, currently under legal scrutiny.

Developing story more on the way…

You Might Also Like

National Assembly sets to commission legislative library

Political crisis: Rivers State attorney general and commissioner for justice resign from office

FG dismisses all civil aviation directors following CEOs’ removal

Court orders reinstatement of Senegalese presidential candidate Sonko

U.S. gives conditions to resume cooperation with Niger

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article FG dismisses all civil aviation directors following CEOs' removal FG dismisses all civil aviation directors following CEOs’ removal
Next Article Political crisis: Rivers State attorney general and commissioner for justice resign from office Political crisis: Rivers State attorney general and commissioner for justice resign from office
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
National Assembly sets to commission legislative library
POLITICS

National Assembly sets to commission legislative library

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Somalia secures $4.5 billion debt relief from IMF and World Bank
Political crisis: Rivers State attorney general and commissioner for justice resign from office
FG dismisses all civil aviation directors following CEOs’ removal
Techstars Accelerator to invest $1.4M in 12 African startups for second cohort
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights