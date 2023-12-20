House of Rep addresses $7 billion annual loss in Nigeria’s seaports

The House of Representatives has underscored the substantial economic loss incurred annually, estimated at $7 billion, due to the inadequate management of seaports in Nigeria. The assertion comes following the adoption of a motion initiated by Honorable Julius Ihonbvere and Honorable Ibrahim Isiaka, emphasizing the imperative to “Investigate gaps and loss of opportunities in the maritime sector.”

According to the motion, Nigeria’s seaports, receiving only 10% of West African imports intended for the country, experience a substantial economic setback attributed to deficient management and inefficiencies. Honorable Ihonbvere highlighted the pivotal role of the maritime sector in the nation’s economy, emphasizing the adverse impact of underutilized seaports outside Lagos on the sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s revenue and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He expressed concern that most ships opt for ports in neighboring countries over Nigerian ports, causing significant trade losses. The lawmaker questioned why the nation has not invested in infrastructure to alleviate pressure on Lagos ports and develop Calabar, Port Harcourt, Warri, and Koko ports as viable alternatives for importers in the region.

Highlighting further insights, Honorable Ihonbvere revealed that congestion and subpar services to shippers had led to the loss of West Africa’s leading position by the Apapa Port in Lagos to the Port of Lomé. The Port of Lomé, benefiting from modernization reforms, surpassed Lagos Port in capacity and efficiency, becoming a regional transit hub.

Explaining the disparities, Honorable Ihonbvere noted that the Port of Lomé has a depth of 16.60 meters, enabling it to accommodate larger vessels, while the major seaports in Lagos operate with a 13.5 meters draught, limiting their capacity to handle bigger ships. As a response, the House of Representatives directed its Committees on Port and Harbours, National Planning and Economic Development, Maritime Safety Education and Administration, and Nigerian Shippers’ Council to investigate and address the challenges hindering the realization of the full economic potential of ports, harbors, and the blue economy in the country.