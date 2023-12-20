Rwanda: Construction of first mRNA vaccine factory reaches key phase

African leaders, including Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Ghana’s Nana Akuffo Adod, and African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, convened on Monday (Dec. 18) to witness the inauguration of BioNTech’s inaugural site in Rwanda. The German biotechnology firm is establishing its first vaccine production hub on the continent, with a focus on enhancing access to mRNA vaccines in Africa.

BioNTech’s Co-Founder and CEO outlined the company’s objectives in Africa, emphasizing the commitment to building a sustainable and resilient vaccine ecosystem. “Potential future vaccines need to be produced in Africa, for Africa, addressing regional needs and global standards,” he stated.

With a $150-million investment, the project represents a collaborative effort to rectify flaws observed in the global distribution of vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic, where certain regions, notably Europe, received priority over countries in the global south. President Kagame hailed the initiative as a game-changing milestone, challenging previous notions about the complexity and timeline of administering mRNA vaccines in Africa.

Dignitaries, including the Prime Minister of Barbados and European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen, attended the ceremony. BioNTech aims to complete construction of the factory by 2024, with operations commencing the following year. The facility, situated in Kigali and constructed from recycled shipping containers, spans 35,000 square meters.

The company plans to employ approximately 100 local staff and provide training in the latest mRNA technology for the production of a variety of vaccines. Rwanda will serve as the distribution hub for the vaccines, catering to the 55-member African Union bloc.

This initiative follows the launch of Africa’s first mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town in April, supported by the World Health Organization. The Cape Town project, led by Biovac, Afrigen, and the South African Medical Research Council, not only focuses on mRNA vaccines but also holds the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for various vaccines and products, including treatments for diabetes, cancer, malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV.

