Yul Edochie warns May against public manipulation

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has issued a warning to his first wife, May Yul Edochie, advising her to avoid using social media to manipulate public perception and generate animosity towards him while seeking sympathy for herself. This caution follows May Yul Edochie’s recent Instagram post in which she shared her reflections on the difficulties of 2023, expressing feelings of devastation, misery, and confusion due to the loss of her loved ones.

May had on Monday, January 1, 2024, said in part, “Dear 2023, you were pregnant on the very first day of Jan unknown to anyone what you would deliver. “You dealt with me in the most catastrophic ways…. Too many adversities/misfortunes and the worst of it, you stole my own flesh and blood, leaving me in the most devastating, miserable, and confused state that I could never have imagined.

“I lost all hope and nearly gave up, I had too many questions eating me all up but I kept hearing that voice echoing, ‘Who am I to question God?’”

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, Yul Edochie took to Instagram to respond to a post by his ex-wife, May. In his message, Yul urged May to avoid manipulating public sentiment against him, emphasizing that he has endured enough and will not tolerate such actions in 2024. Expressing his frustration, Yul highlighted his prolonged silence, aimed at protecting May’s image, while she seemed to be actively working against his. He concluded with a resolute statement, firmly declaring that he would not tolerate any further manipulation or attempts to tarnish his reputation in the new year.

He said, “Stop manipulating people on social media to hate me and feel pity for you. I will not take it in 2024. I’ve been silent for long, and I’ve been doing my best to protect your image, while you are doing all you can to destroy mine. Enough.

“God forbid, if you had lost your life while undergoing breast enlargement surgery, which you didn’t tell your husband about, what would people have said? ‘Yul has killed that innocent woman, “Abi? Everybody will be insulting me. Who signed the consent paper? I was out of town then, working. You told me you weren’t feeling too well. I was saying sorry, I didn’t even know what was going on, till much later.

“And you still came out on social media in your calm voice, telling people you had been sick and recovering.

“And they were pitying you and insulting me. Why didn’t you tell them the truth, that you went for breast enlargement surgery? Enough of the manipulation. You have done enough.”

May and Yul Edochie share three children from their marriage. The couple gained significant attention last year when Yul embraced polygamy and introduced his new wife, Judy Austin. Together, they welcomed a son named Star Duke Munachimso Yul Edochie in 2022.

Tragically, USAfricaonline.com reported the passing of Kambolichikwu, the 16-year-old first son of May and actor Yul Edochie. The young boy passed away after collapsing while playing football at school.

