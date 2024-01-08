Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Five easy steps to apply for Nigeria Int’l passport

Five easy steps to apply for Nigeria Int’l passport

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Interior, unveiled the inaugural online portal for automated passport applications in Abuja today. The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed the launch during a review of Nigeria Immigration Service facilities in Abuja on January 8, 2024.

The new online platform, accessible at passport.immigration.gov.ng, aims to streamline the passport application process for both international and Nigerian applicants. The following steps outline the application procedure:

1. Visit the official website: Enter your National Identification Number (NIN) to autofill your information from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

2. Complete Data Fields: Fill in the required information for the passport type, specifying the state for processing, booklet type, and processing office. The chosen options determine the applicable fees: N35,000 for a 5-year, 32-page passport, and N64,000 for a 10-year, 64-page passport. Diaspora fees are $142 for a 5-year validity (32 pages) and $242 for a 10-year validity (64 pages).

3. Upload documents: Submit a passport photograph meeting International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, including specifications such as a 2×2 inch size, adequate brightness, natural skin tone, and relevant personal details.

4. Biometric Capturing: Visit a selected immigration office for biometric capture after completing the online requirements.

5. Track Application: Monitor the passport application process using the provided application number and reference number on the immigration portal. Once ready for pickup, collect the passport at the designated immigration office.

Minister Tunji-Ojo assured applicants that the collection would be ready within two weeks of applying.

