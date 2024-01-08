Biden stands by Pentagon Chief Austin; Trump urges his removal

In response to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s failure to disclose a multi-day hospitalization, the White House confirmed on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to dismiss Secretary Austin from his position. Notwithstanding the calls from prominent Republicans for Austin’s removal, the White House asserted its commitment to his continued tenure.

John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, addressed the matter during a briefing on Air Force One, stating, “There is no plan for anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job.” Former President Donald Trump, a potential Republican candidate in the 2024 election, expressed his view on Sunday night, asserting that Austin should be terminated due to “improper professional conduct and dereliction of duty.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized President Biden’s “complete confidence” in Secretary Austin during a press briefing. Kirby underscored the administration’s focus on Austin’s health, emphasizing the priority of ensuring he receives the necessary care and support for a full recovery.

Elise Stefanik, a prominent Republican in Congress and member of the House Armed Services Committee, called for Secretary Austin’s immediate resignation and a congressional investigation into what she termed a “dangerous dereliction of duty.”

Despite the calls for Austin’s removal, the White House maintained its support, stating that he has resumed his duties from the hospital. Kirby acknowledged that the information regarding Austin’s hospitalization had not been disclosed to the White House or the National Security Council until Thursday afternoon.

The lack of transparency in keeping Austin’s hospitalization confidential, even from those in the highest echelons of government, including President Biden, was revealed on Sunday. Kirby confirmed that there was no prior notification or knowledge of Austin’s hospitalization at the White House or the National Security Council until late Thursday.

The specific health issue that led to Austin’s hospitalization remains undisclosed, and White House officials stated they are not able to provide details on the matter. Despite the lack of information on the nature of Austin’s illness, President Biden reportedly spoke with him on Saturday. Kirby emphasized Austin’s commitment to his responsibilities, acknowledging his “full responsibility” for the secrecy surrounding his hospitalization.