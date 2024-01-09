Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Boeing under global scrutiny following Alaska incident

Boeing under global scrutiny following Alaska incident

Boeing is confronting renewed safety concerns as federal authorities have announced a temporary grounding of specific Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the wake of a distressing incident involving an Alaska Airlines jetliner.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an emergency order mandating immediate inspections for select Max 9 planes, affecting a global fleet of approximately 171 aircraft.

This recent development exacerbates the challenges faced by Boeing, particularly in light of the history of two fatal crashes involving its Max series. In the most recent incident, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 experienced a fuselage panel blowout shortly after takeoff, resulting in a rapid loss of cabin pressure.

Despite the absence of reported injuries, the FAA’s emergency order intensifies the scrutiny on the safety of Boeing’s best-selling aircraft, raising concerns within the aviation industry.

The implications of this safety directive are significant for Alaska Airlines, which had to cancel 141 flights, amounting to 20% of its scheduled departures on Monday. The airline anticipates travel disruptions extending at least through mid-week. United, having grounded its 79 MAX 9s, faced the cancellation of 226 flights on Monday, constituting 8% of its scheduled departures.

Of the 171 planes affected by the FAA order, 144 are currently operating in the United States, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

International carriers, including Turkish Airlines, Panama’s Copa Airlines, and Aeromexico, have also announced the grounding of affected aircraft in compliance with the safety directive.

This widespread response underscores the gravity of the situation, with airlines prioritizing passenger safety amid heightened scrutiny and ongoing investigations.

