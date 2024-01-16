Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Subsidy removal: Tinubu optimistic about economic recovery

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Subsidy removal: Tinubu optimistic about economic recovery

On Monday, January 15, 2024, President Bola Tinubu conveyed assurances to the Nigerian populace regarding an imminent economic recovery. He expressed confidence in the nation’s capacity to surmount the challenges posed by the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Addressing attendees at Governor Hope Uzodinma’s second-term inauguration in Owerri, the President shared his positive outlook on the potential benefits the country may accrue as a result of the elimination of the fuel pump price subsidy.

He said:  

“The day of birth is the day of pain, you go through the labour pain, but when you see or you hear the voice of the baby, your pains are gone and you are relieved. 

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“In the past 40 years, a few people were cornering our commonwealth, and calling it subsidy, but I call it wasteful. Right now, we are all bearing and sharing that pain. But things are looking up. Things will get better for the good of all Nigerians. With me, there is hope”. 

President Tinubu announced that his government would dedicate increased resources to the fields of education and healthcare. Concurrently, efforts will be made to create an environment conducive to industrialization and investments, aligning with the overarching goal of fostering economic stability and prosperity.

In a bid to assuage any apprehensions among the citizenry, the President emphasized his awareness of their concerns and affirmed his commitment to actively addressing the challenges stemming from pivotal reforms.

“I assure you, there will be substantial developments in the education of your children, you will see the priority in industrialization, and healthcare will receive more allocation and attention. Don’t worry about what you’re hearing about the ‘Japa Syndrome’, we will train more people,” he added.  

Key Points to Note:
President Bola Tinubu officially eliminated the fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023, announcing its cessation during his inauguration speech.

This decision has led to a significant surge in fuel prices, causing a ripple effect on the costs associated with production, logistics, and power generation for small and medium-scale businesses nationwide.

The recent commencement of production at the Dangote refinery, while expected to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined crude oil, raises uncertainties about its impact on fuel prices.

In response to concerns about the subsidy removal, President Tinubu assured the Nigerian populace that the funds saved would be redirected to the health and education sectors.

The nation currently grapples with a high inflation rate of 28.92%, contributing to an elevated cost of living, increased food prices, and a challenging business environment, leading to a decline in employment opportunities throughout the country.

You Might Also Like

Tanzania revokes approval for Kenya Airways flights

EFCC: Former Minister Charles Ugwuh arrested for alleged N3.6b fraud

Dollar rises amid rate-cut considerations and Red Sea tensions

AFCON: Senegal defends title with 3-0 win over Gambia

NNPC seeks operators for Port Harcourt refinery

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Dollar rises amid rate-cut considerations and Red Sea tensions Dollar rises amid rate-cut considerations and Red Sea tensions
Next Article EFCC: Former Minister Charles Ugwuh arrested for alleged N3.6b fraud EFCC: Former Minister Charles Ugwuh arrested for alleged N3.6b fraud
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Tanzania revokes approval for Kenya Airways flights
BUSINESS

Tanzania revokes approval for Kenya Airways flights

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
EFCC: Former Minister Charles Ugwuh arrested for alleged N3.6b fraud
Dollar rises amid rate-cut considerations and Red Sea tensions
AFCON: Senegal defends title with 3-0 win over Gambia
Nigerian banker Amarachi’s suicide and reflections on life. By Chris Agbedo
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights