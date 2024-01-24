Kenyan cult leader, 94 others charged with manslaughter

In a solemn legal proceeding held on Tuesday, January 23, at the Mombasa law court, self-styled Kenyan pastor Paul Mackenzie, alongside his wife and 93 alleged accomplices, faced charges of manslaughter.

All parties involved entered pleas of not guilty in response to the 238 counts of manslaughter attributed to them, which are said to have occurred between January 2021 and February 2023.

The charges stem from the tragic demise of 429 members, including children, affiliated with Mackenzie’s Good News International Church. The distressing discovery of their mortal remains, interred in numerous shallow graves, unfolded on an expansive 800-acre ranch situated in the secluded locale recognized as Shakahola Forest within the coastal county of Kilifi.

The investigation revealed that the bodies were concealed in the graves, prompting a profound legal response. Disturbingly, it was disclosed that 15 emaciated church members had been rescued by the police. These survivors divulged to investigators that Mackenzie had allegedly mandated them to undertake a fatal fast, believing it to be a prerequisite for their salvation before an anticipated apocalyptic event.

Autopsies conducted on select remains recovered from the graves unveiled causes of death attributed to starvation, strangulation, or suffocation.

As reported by local media, the Magistrate presiding over the case has ruled for the 95 accused individuals to reappear before the court on February 13. On this occasion, the Magistrate will pronounce judgment on matters concerning bail and bond terms. The proceedings aim to uphold the principles of justice and ensure a fair legal process for all parties involved.

