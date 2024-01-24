Nigeria seeks U.S. support for G20 and UN cecurity council membership

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urged the United States for support in securing membership in the G20 and a seat on the United Nations Security Council. This request was made during a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

Following the discussions, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, highlighted the fruitful deliberations on various topics, including agriculture, food security, pharmaceuticals, security, and artificial intelligence. Tuggar emphasized Nigeria’s position as the largest economy in Africa, underscoring the country’s desire to represent the African voice on the UN Security Council, given that 60% of resolutions passed by the UNSC are Africa-related.

During the talks, President Tinubu also raised the issue of Nigeria’s membership and participation in the G20. Tuggar disclosed that decisions were reached on various matters, including the upcoming Nigeria-US binational commission scheduled for March 11-13, 2024.

Tuggar emphasized Nigeria’s role as the most populous nation in Africa with the largest economy and outlined the 4D foreign policy agenda of Democracy, Development, diaspora, and demography. He stressed the importance of Nigeria’s representation in decision-making bodies, citing the significant impact of UN Security Council resolutions on Africa.