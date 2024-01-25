Countdown to Presidential Election Rematch 2024. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The stage is almost set for the anticipated showdown over who becomes the President of the United States, again. The strategies, tactics and formulations of engagement in the electoral battle are emerging and familiar.

The indicted former President Donald Trump’s modest victory in the Republican primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday night of January 23, 2024, should be the flagbearer of the party, unless if there are devastating and cataclysmic outcomes against him in the several courts of law, where he is facing cases ranging from fraud to sexual rape and inspiring insurrection against the government and institutions of the United States.

One of the funny but serious words of the battle towards November 2024, became evident when Mr. Trump thanked his supporters for standing by him through “every single witch hunt, raid, indictment and arrest.” In the Trump universe, he wears those indictments like badges of honor!

The incumbent President, Joe Biden, is the leader of the liberal Democratic party with whom the giddy Trump has had bruising ideological clashes, and unusual confrontations. He has looked at the Republican field (after the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries held a few days ago), to say he’s ready for a presidential rematch. A close reminder of the 2020 election.

He is certain that he knows who his opponent will be:

“It is now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. And my message to the country is the stakes could not be higher. Our Democracy. Our personal freedoms — from the right to choose to the right to vote. Our economy — which has seen the strongest recovery in the world since COVID. All are at stake.”

Waltzing through New York courts, attacking judges with infantile, self-defeating tantrums, cursing and abusing government prosecutors of the ongoing court charges against him, Trump contemplates his uncertain, complicated future with hope and anti-immigrant grouse!

Regardless, he could win the presidency this November!

Reuters reported on Thursday January 25, 2024, that Trump leads Biden by 6 percentage points in a Reuters/Ipsos poll that showed Americans are unhappy about an election rematch between the two men.

“The nationwide poll of 1,250 U.S. adults showed Trump leading Biden 40% to 34% with the rest unsure or planning to vote for someone else or no one. The poll had a margin of error of three percentage points. Donald Trump leads Democratic President Joe Biden by six percentage points in a Reuters/Ipsos poll that showed Americans are unhappy about an election rematch that came into sharper focus this week. The nationwide poll of 1,250 70 percentageU.S. adults showed Trump leading Biden 40% to 34% with the rest unsure or planning to vote for someone else or no one.”

Significantly, three-quarters of poll respondents agreed with a statement that “Biden was too old to work in government, while half said the same about Trump, who at 77 would also be among the oldest U.S. leaders ever if returned to the White House. Just over half of Democrats saw Biden as too old while a third of Republicans viewed Trump that way.”

Without a doubt he has strong following. But Trump, who was indicted regarding his (mis)handling of classified documents — shortly after leaving office, is a loose cannon. He is unpredictable and tendentious on many critical issues and factors into the 2024 national elections.

In the history of the United States, he is the first sitting or formerg Commander-in-Chief to have faced federal charges. “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States,” Mr. Trump wrote on his own platform called Truth Social.

In his quest to grow a wider, multi-interest and national electoral base, the 81-years-old Biden is appealing to independents and Republicans to “join us as Americans.” In a somber but pointedly specific pitch, he added: “Let’s remember. We are the United States of America. And there is nothing — nothing — we can’t do if we do it together.”

Trump is 77 years-old. When he speaks about Biden, you might think that President Biden is already 100 years old!

Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2024 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity, is the Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston. He has appeared as an analyst on CNN, ALJazeera, SKYnews, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Dr. Lee Brown. Follow him @Chido247