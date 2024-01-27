Nigeria: NCAA suspends private airline license over runway incident

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced the suspension of Mattini Airline Services Ltd’s operating license following a runway excursion incident involving a Challenger CL 601 aircraft under their operation.

According to a statement issued by Mr. Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, the suspension will remain in effect until investigations are concluded and clarifications are provided regarding adherence to the conditions of the Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF).

Mr. Achimugu reiterated the authority’s unwavering commitment to the safety of air travelers, emphasizing alignment with global best practices. Additionally, he mentioned that the NCAA has initiated a comprehensive safety and economic audit of all private jet operations across Nigeria.

“NCAA is aware of the runway excursion involving a Challenger CL 601 aircraft, operated by Mattini Airline Services Limited, with registration marks N580KR at Ibadan Airport on 26th January, 2024.

“Mattini Airline Services Limited holds a valid Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF).

“In line with statutory provisions, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation into the occurrence.

“While the NSIB is conducting the safety investigation, the NCAA has initiated an economic inquiry into the operation of the aircraft viz-a-viz the terms and conditions of the PNCF as detailed in its Annexure.

“In the meantime, and in accordance with Sec 32 (4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022, the NCAA has suspended the PNCF of Mattini Airline Services Limited with immediate effect.’’

Achimugu said that the suspension would subsist until determination was made that the conditions of the PNCF had been adhered to.

He added, “NCAA has further initiated a safety and economic audit of all private jet operations in Nigeria.

“NCAA wishes to assure the travelling public of its utmost commitment to safety and the entrenchment of global best practices.’’

NSIB commences investigation

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said it had commenced investigation into the serious incident.

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of NSIB, Mrs Bimbo Olawunmi Oladeji, confirmed this in a statement.

The statement partly reads,

“The aircraft, with 12 passengers and three crew members onboard was en-route Ibadan from Abuja.

‘’The aircraft, on final approach to landing Runway 22, Ibadan Airport overshot the runway. There was no fatality, as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

“The NSIB has deployed a Go Team to investigate the incident. As the investigating agency, NSIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the serious incident; that can assist us with this investigation.’’

The Bureau emphasized the importance of respecting the privacy of those involved and cautioned the general public and press against speculating on the cause of the serious incident until an official report is released.

It stated, “The Bureau will release the preliminary report as soon as possible.’