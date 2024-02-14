Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Suozzi triumphs in New York special election, tightens House Majority

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Suozzi triumphs in New York special election, tightens House Majority

Former Democratic congressman Tom Suozzi secured victory in a special U.S. House of Representatives election held in New York on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, narrowing an already slim Republican majority that has faced challenges in passing legislation.

The seat became vacant after the House expelled Republican George Santos, who faced fraud charges due to a series of false claims about his background.

Suozzi, who previously held the seat before stepping down to run for governor, defeated Mazi Pilip, an Ethiopian-born Republican county legislator with military service in Israel. The district encompasses a small portion of New York City and its eastern suburbs.

The victory diminishes House Speaker Mike Johnson’s majority to 219-213, adding complexity to managing a fractious caucus. Recent hurdles were evident when the chamber failed to pass a motion to impeach President Joe Biden’s top border official, Alejandro Mayorkas, in a notable setback.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The House successfully approved the measure in a subsequent attempt on Tuesday, with the return of No. 2 Republican Steve Scalise from cancer treatment proving pivotal.

Further challenges lie ahead as Johnson deliberates over whether to consider a Ukraine aid bill passed by the Senate and as Congress faces a looming deadline to avert another government shutdown in early March.

The New York district, which supported Biden in 2020 before flipping to Republicans in the 2022 mid-term elections, has served as a battleground for both parties’ narratives in anticipation of the November election, which will determine the presidency and control of Congress.

Suozzi, a moderate Democrat, pledged to collaborate with Republicans to address pressing issues, notably the migrant crisis at the southern U.S. border. “The people of Queens and Long Island are weary of political squabbles,” he stated during a victory speech. “They want us to unite and tackle challenges.”

However, his speech was briefly interrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators accusing him of endorsing “genocide,” highlighting internal divisions within the Democratic Party over the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Immigration emerged as a central theme, mirroring national concerns ahead of an anticipated rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump in November. Pilip criticized Suozzi and the Democratic Party’s immigration policies, alleging a failure to control border crossings. She garnered support from a Border Patrol officers’ labor union.

Suozzi rebutted Pilip’s assertions as misleading and emphasized the need for enhanced border security. He criticized Republicans for rejecting a Senate-negotiated border security agreement, which collapsed following Trump’s intervention.

The candidates diverged on abortion rights, a focal point for Democrats following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision. Pilip expressed personal opposition to abortion but did not endorse a federal ban.

Turnout for the special election was anticipated to be low in February and further dampened by a winter storm blanketing the region with heavy snow on Tuesday morning. Both campaigns offered free transportation to polling stations in the afternoon.
(Reuters)

You Might Also Like

Senegalese security operatives killed three protesters – Amnesty Int’l

DRC: Dozens dead in Congo river boat collision

Nigeria: CAC vows to begin enforcing laws on content creators who fail to register

Enugu state govt. projects to spend N20 billion on security in 2024

WAEC releases results of WASSCE

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Senegalese security operatives killed three protesters - Amnesty Int'l Senegalese security operatives killed three protesters – Amnesty Int’l
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Senegalese security operatives killed three protesters - Amnesty Int'l
AFRICA

Senegalese security operatives killed three protesters – Amnesty Int’l

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
DRC: Dozens dead in Congo river boat collision
Nigeria: CAC vows to begin enforcing laws on content creators who fail to register
Enugu state govt. projects to spend N20 billion on security in 2024
WAEC releases results of WASSCE
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights