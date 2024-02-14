USAfrrica: Soccer and irony of fatal love for Nigeria. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Agbedo, Professor of Linguistics, at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is a contributing analyst to USAfrica multimedia networks.

The Africa Cup of Nations championship final came to a close a few days ago on Sunday, February 11, 2024 when the host Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria 2-1 to win the trophy. With the curtains drawn on the spectacle of AFCON, I think that Nigerians should reflect on a tournament filled with frills and thrills of soccer, moments of triumph, tragedy, and bittersweet lessons. From moments of exhilarating victory to heart-wrenching fatalities, from the highs of victory to the lows of tragic losses and biting the dust of climatic defeat, the journey of the Super Eagles has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Nigerian football fans, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria’s soccer landscape.

With honed skill, determination, and resilience, the Troost-Ekong-led squad dazzled fans with their electrifying performances, showcasing the rich talent that Nigeria has to offer. From breathtaking goals to nail-biting finishes, the meteoric likes of Victor Osimehn, Lookman, Nwabali, the team captain and player of the tournament, William Troost-Ekong, captured the imagination of the country and reaffirmed her status as a footballing powerhouse on the African continent. Amidst the revelries of jubilation and poignance of heartbreaks, the tournament has left behind a tapestry of experiences and lessons that will shape Nigerian football for years to come.

Amidst the triumphs, there were also tribulations—moments of disappointment and frustration that exposed the vulnerabilities of the team and the underlying challenges facing Nigerian football. From missed opportunities to tactical errors, the Super Eagles encountered obstacles that served as stark reminders of the work that lies ahead in building a truly formidable team.

From the challenges of infrastructure and development, AFCON 2024 highlighted the need for greater investment and commitment to the development of sports at all levels. Amidst the celebrations, however, were moments of tragedy that cast a somber shadow over the tournament. The untimely deaths of at least five Nigerian fans during the semi-final epic battle between Nigeria and South Africa served as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the risks inherent in the pursuit of passion for the game of football.

As Nigeria looks to the future, AFCON 2024 serves as a valuable learning experience – a chance to glean insights from both the triumphs and tribulations of the tournament. It is a reminder that success in sports,

like in life, requires perseverance, dedication, and a willingness to confront challenges head-on. Off the field, AFCON 2024 provided Nigeria with an opportunity to reflect on the broader implications of sports beyond the realm of competition. The tournament served as a platform for national unity and pride, bringing together Nigerians from all walks of life in celebration of their shared love for the beautiful game. It provides a veritable anchor to pause for a moment and interrogate the fatal consequences of love for motherland Nigeria and the unifying power of soccer game against the backdrop of the divisive rhetoric of ethnic champions, irredentists, and opportunists.

Anambra-born billionaire and Ivory Coast-based business mogul, High Chief Osondu Nwoye passed on while watching Nigeria’s Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana AFCON semi-final match at Bouake City, Cote de Voire. The football enthusiast was reportedly on top of the moon, screaming away adulation of his darling team when Victor Osimhen scored the second goal, which was later cancelled by Video Assistant Referee (VAR). His frail heart couldn’t stand the shock of seeing the goal cancelled and the frightful prospect of awarding a penalty kick to the South African side and leveling up with the Super Eagles. Boom! He slumped; rushed to a nearby hospital where all frantic efforts to revive him failed. He gave up the ghost! The Amanuike-born philanthropist joined other Nigerian soccer fans – Chief Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Mikali Osundiji, Ayuba Abdullahi, and Samuel Yunana – who, according to a Punch newspaper report (10th February, 2024 by Johnny Edward), died while watching the Super Eagles-Bafana Bafana AFCON semi-final match on Wednesday, 7th February. Chief Dr Cairo Ojougboh (Akinuwa of Agbor Kingdom) reportedly screamed, collapsed and passed on at a point while watching the match when the South African team converted the penalty kick awarded it to a goal. Mikali Osundiji in Abeokuta, Ayuba Abdullahi (Deputy Bursar, Kwara State University, Malete), and Samuel Yunana in Numan, Adamawa State followed the same fatal trajectory of snatching death from the jaws of life, pathetically as crown princes of Nigerian soccer martyrdom!

In a country as diverse as Nigeria, with its multitude of languages, cultures, and traditions, finding common ground can be a daunting task. Yet, amidst the complexities and divisions, there exists a unifying force that transcends boundaries and brings people together like no other: football. From the bustling streets of cities and urban centres to the far-flung and remotest villages of Nigeria, football holds a special place in the hearts of Nigerians. It is more than just a game; it is a source of passion, pride, and identity. Every kick of the ball resonates deeply with the Nigerian spirit, serving as a powerful symbol of unity and solidarity.

At the heart of this phenomenon is the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s national football team. When the Eagles take to the pitch, the entire country stands still, united in their frenetic and fanatical support for the green and white national colours. Whether it’s a crucial World Cup qualifier or a friendly match against a regional rival, the collective fervour that grips the country is electrifying. In those moments, ethno-linguistic affiliations, partisan leanings, and religious differences fade into the background, replaced by a shared sense of belonging to a larger Nigerian family. But it is not just the national team that captures the imagination of Nigerians. Indeed, football permeates every aspect of society, from the grassroots level to the professional leagues. In cities and towns across the country, makeshift pitches spring up in open spaces, where aspiring young footballers hone their skills with dreams of one day representing their country on the world stage. Local leagues provide an outlet for community pride and competition, as supporters rally behind their favourite clubs with unwavering loyalty. Beyond the pitch, football serves as a catalyst for social change and development. Through initiatives such as grassroots coaching programmes and youth academies, football organizations are harnessing the power of the game to promote education, health, unity, communalism, and social cohesion.

By providing opportunities for young people to participate in organized sports, football helps steer them away from negative influences and towards a brighter future. Indeed, the magic of football lies not only in its ability to bring people together, but also in its capacity to inspire and uplift. Whether it’s the joy of victory or the agony of defeat, the shared experiences forged through football create bonds that transcend the barriers of language, ethnicity, and class. In a country as vast and diverse as Nigeria, where unity can sometimes seem elusive, football stands as a beacon of hope, reminding us all of the power of solidarity and the strength found in coming together as a people. As Nigeria continues its journey forward, navigating the complexities of nation-building and development, football remains a constant source of inspiration and unity. In stadiums and street corners, on television screens and mobile phones, the magic of football continues to weave its spell, reminding us all of the remarkable ability of a simple game to unite a country.

Nonetheless, beyond the unifying power of football lies the paradox and irony of soccer-induced fatal love for motherland Naija. The news of the tragic demise of Chief Osondu, Dr Ojougboh and three others sent shockwaves through the Nigerian football community and beyond. In particular, Chief Nwoye’s sudden collapse at the AFCON competition in Bouake, Cote D’Ivoire, a beloved figure known for his unwavering support and enthusiasm for the Super Eagles, serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact football can have on our lives. For decades, Chief Nwoye has been a familiar presence at Super Eagles matches, his vibrant attire and booming voice a symbol of the passion and pride that defines Nigerian football fandom. From the rapturous heights of victory to the humiliating depths of defeat, he stood by his beloved team with unyielding loyalty, inspiring countless others to do the same. The events that led to Chief Nwoye’s collapse – the disallowing of a winning goal scored by Victor Osimhen – highlight the emotional rollercoaster that fans often experience while following their favourite teams. In that moment of heartbreak and disbelief, business mogul’s love for the Super Eagles became tragically intertwined with his own mortality, a stark reminder of the intensity with which football can grip our hearts and minds. But beyond the tragic blow, which Chief Nwoye’s sudden demise represented to Nigerian football fandom, lies the tragic irony and paradox of a soccer enthusiast, which casts a somber light on the profound and sometimes tragic relationship between football fandom and national identity in Nigeria. The Amanuike High Chief’s unwavering love for the Super Eagles was more than just a passion; it was a reflection of his deep-seated attachment to Nigeria itself. Like many fans across the country, Chief Nwoye saw the success of the national football team as a source of pride and unity, a symbol of Nigeria’s potential to rise above its challenges and divisions. Yet, in a cruel twist of fate, it was this very love for Nigeria and its football team that ultimately led to his heart-rending demise. The irony of Chief Nwoye’s transition to eternal beyond lies in the fact that his deep-seated love for Nigeria, manifested through his unwavering support for the Super Eagles, ultimately became the cause of his untimely death. In a country where football is often seen as a unifying force, Chief Nwoye’s tragic end serves as a sobering reminder of the fine line that exists between passion and peril.

The irony of Chief Nwoye’s tragic end transcends the fatal love for Nigeria to assume a pathetic metaphor for Nigeria’s delicate struggle with national unity and integration in the light of the persistent centrifugal forces, primordial cleavages and atavistic fault lines of ethnicity, religion, and political loyalty that have plagued the country since independence. In his unwavering support for the Super Eagles, Chief Nwoye embodied a love for Nigeria that transcended tribal affiliations, religious differences, and political allegiances. His passion for the national football team symbolized a shared identity and pride in being Nigerian, even in the face of deep-rooted divisions and conflicts. As an Igbo man, Chief Nwoye’s fatal love for Nigeria, symbolised by his unwavering support for the Super Eagles, stands in stark contrast to the divisive rhetoric and actions that seek to marginalize and vilify his ethnic group. Former President Buhari’s dismissive characterisation of Ndigbo as ‘dot in a circle’ reflects a troubling narrative of exclusion and othering that has fueled animosity and resentment among different ethnic groups in Nigeria. The irony is palpable: Chief Nwoye, a Nigerian of Igbo extraction, who may have been the target of prejudice and discrimination based on his ethnic identity, nevertheless exuded a deep love for Nigeria that transcended these divisions driven by primitive, mean, and petty mindset.

Indeed, Chief Nwoye’s story is a microcosm of the larger struggle for unity and inclusion in Nigeria. Despite the strenuous efforts of individuals like Chief Nwoye to bridge divides and foster a sense of national belonging, the country continues to grapple with the legacy of ethnic and religious polarisation that has hindered its progress and development. Proponents of such ‘national development’ framework, which keeps Nigeria on permanent reverse mode, latch on to former President Buhari’s ‘dot-in-a-circle’ theory, described by Festus Adedayo as a “product of a lazy mind and a narrow reading of the historical trajectory of secessionism in Nigeria,” to hound the Igbo out of Nigeria. Unfortunately, the former President and his commissars, according to Adedayo, forgot that “a sentence, like a whole, is not complete without a full stop, which is a dot. By that very fact, Nigeria needs his so-called dot-in-a-circle to turn full circle.” As if imbued with the esoteric power of clairvoyance, Festus Adedayo looked into the seed of time, and like the Shakespearean witches in Macbeth, saw a ‘dot’ in the likeness of a Nwabali, who would be desperately needed by the Nigerian state to ‘turn full circle’ in order to secure victory for her in the crucial Nigeria-South Africa semi-final battle royale!

In the aftermath of Nigeria’s soccer triumph, one figure has emerged as a symbol of resilience and defiance against the backdrop of divisive rhetoric: Nwabali, the wonder boy goal keeper. His heroics on the field demonstrate that talent and determination know no ethnic or political boundaries, and that when given the opportunity, individuals from all backgrounds can excel and contribute to the success of the Nigerian state as a whole. What makes his remarkable performance even more striking is the palpable irony of his belonging to what former President Buhari had glibly referred to as ‘dot in a circle’. The fact that Nwabali, a proud citizen of the ‘Dot Republic,’ was quite pivotal and instrumental in securing the crucial win against the hard-fighting South Africa’s Bafana Bafana serves as a powerful rebuke to the divisive rhetoric of ethnic champions that seeks to marginalise his Igbo ethnic group in Nigeria. Of course, the former president’s ‘dot in a circle comment, which sought to diminish the aspirations and grievances of the Igbo people, was widely condemned as divisive and inflammatory. By reducing an entire ethnic group to a mere ‘dot’ within the Nigerian state, Buhari’s remark epitomized the policy of othering that has long characterised the relationship between the Igbo and the Nigerian State.

Yet, in an ironic twist of fate, Nwabali, a member of the very community marginalised by Buhari’s rhetoric, has risen to prominence as a symbol of hope and resilience. His standout performance on the soccer field serves as a powerful rebuttal to the narrative of marginalisation and exclusion perpetuated by the state. Nwabali’s success challenges the prevailing stereotypes and prejudices that have sought to undermine the contributions and aspirations of the Igbo people. Despite being labeled as part of a ‘Dot Republic’, he has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with, showcasing talent, determination, and merit that transcend ethnic boundaries. In celebrating Nwabali’s triumph, we are reminded of the resilience and strength of Nigeria’s diverse communities in the face of adversity. His success serves as a testament to the unwavering spirit of the Igbo people and their refusal to be defined by the limitations imposed upon them by the state. As we reflect on Nwabali’s journey, let us also confront the deeper implications of Buhari’s divisive rhetoric. It is imperative that we reject the politics of othering and work towards building a more inclusive and equitable society, where every Nigerian is treated with dignity, respect, and equality.

In the aftermath of the victory, it was as if a rapturous spell had been cast over the nation, causing all Nigerians to momentarily forget their ethnolinguistic, religious, and political affiliations. The collective hush drowned out the war drums of ethnic champions, the rhetoric of conflict, and the verbal altercations between political parties. Even the epidermic of demolitions of estates, markets, and private property ostensibly targeted at the ‘Dot Republic’ citizens ceased albeit temporarily. As the euphoria of the Super Eagles’ victory lasted, the ugly narrative of Nigeria ‘s security challenges, scandalous corruption cases, ebin pawa (‘we’re hungry’) protests rocking Nigeria took back seat. Even the kidnap kin pins and terrorism sympathizers and financiers took time off to remain glued to their radios in their dens and televisions in their Dubai palatial mansions! The victory provided a brief but welcome distraction for Nigerians contemplating the ‘japa’ option – the desire to escape Nigeria’s challenges by seeking opportunities abroad. As the nation celebrated the triumph on the soccer field, even those considering leaving their homeland paused momentarily to revel in the joy of the moment. For many Nigerians, the allure of Europe and the USA represents an escape from the economic hardships, insecurity, and political instability that plague the country. The dream of a better life abroad has driven countless individuals to embark on perilous journeys in search of greener pastures, often risking their lives in the process. However, the Super Eagles’ victory served as a reminder that moments of pride and unity can still be found within Nigeria’s borders. In the midst of adversity, the national football team’s success brought a sense of hope and solidarity to the entire nation, momentarily overshadowing the desire to leave.

As Nigerians basked in the glory of the Super Eagles’ semi-final match victory, it is important to reflect on the factors that truly mattered in the selection and success of the team, beyond the parochial considerations for primordial cleavages. When Coach Jose Peseiro, the Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, assembled the victorious team, he did not inquire about the players’ local government areas, states of origin, religions, or political party affiliations. Instead, he focused on their talent, skill, dedication, and ability to work together as a cohesive unit. Similarly, the logistics of the team’s travel – whether they departed from Abuja or Lagos Airport, or whether the funds for their journey were sourced from the CBN Departments in Abuja or Lagos – were of little consequence in the grand scheme of their success on the field. What mattered most was the collective effort and determination of the players, coaches, and support staff to achieve victory. It remains to be seen if Super Eagles’ victory would have ‘political consequences’ for President Tinubu in 2027 for being against Senator Ndume’s ‘northern interest’ or whether it would provide a welcome respite from the divisive rhetoric of ethnic champions, whose myopic focus on defending narrow interests often exacerbates tensions and hinders national unity. As Nigerians, the option of seizing upon the spirit of unity and solidarity forged in the aftermath of the Super Eagles’ victory to reject the politics of division and embrace a more inclusive and forward-thinking approach to governance is more viable. Instead of allowing ourselves to be manipulated by ethnic champions and political opportunists, we should focus on building a future where all citizens are valued and respected, regardless of their background or beliefs.

As Nigeria celebrated the resounding success of its Super Eagles team, a striking figure stood out amidst the jubilation – the Vice President, Kashim Shettima. In a moment of triumph, Shettima found himself safely ensconced in the riveting warmth of the victorious team, suspending at least temporarily the linguistic, ethnic, religious, and partisan sentiments that often define Nigeria’s geopolitics. His morale-boosting presence amidst the all-conquering Super Eagles team epitomized the irony of unity amidst diversity in the nation’s collective pursuit of glory. In the midst of the Super Eagles’ victory, Vice President Shettima emerged as a unifying figure, symbolizing the spirit of inclusivity and camaraderie that defines Nigeria at its best. Regardless of the linguistic, ethnic, religious, or partisan leanings of the team members, Shettima stood shoulder to shoulder with them, basking in the glory of their shared achievement. From the Vice President to the ordinary citizen, the euphoria of the triumph over the South African side transcended individual identities, creating a sense of unity and solidarity that is all too rare in a country often marked by division and discord. Indeed, the magic of the soccer game victory became a melting pot in which all Nigerians involuntarily dissolved their biases and prejudices. In that moment of shared celebration, it didn’t matter whether one was Kanuri or Igbo, Muslim or Christian, APC or PDP supporter. What mattered was the collective achievement of the Super Eagles and the pride it brought to the entire country.

In the wake of Super Eagles’ soccer triumph, it was impossible to overlook the profound unity that emerged amidst the celebrations. As the Super Eagles soared to victory, transcending all the traditional divides, it became abundantly clear that in the realm of sports, primordial fault lines fade into insignificance. At that moment of victory, the players’ local government areas, states of origin, places of birth, or religious affiliations ceased to matter. Instead, they stood as representatives of a unified Nigeria, embodying the collective hopes and dreams of a diverse Nigerian state. In the euphoria of the victory, the notion of federal character faded into irrelevance. As the Super Eagles clinched their triumphant moment, the diverse backgrounds of the players became inconsequential, overshadowed by the unity and pride they brought to Nigeria. Federal character, a principle enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution to promote inclusivity and representation, often takes centre stage in discussions about governance and public appointments. Yet, on the football pitch, where talent, determination, and teamwork reign supreme, such considerations pale in comparison to the collective pursuit of victory. In that fleeting moment of triumph, the players’ states of origin, ethnic affiliations, religious beliefs, and linguistic backgrounds dissolved into the shared joy of success.

Regardless of their diverse origins, they stood united as ambassadors of a country united in its passion for the beautiful game. In the aftermath of the Super Eagles’ victory, amidst the celebrations and jubilation, it’s important to acknowledge the bittersweet reality that even in triumph, there were casualties. Yet, what stood out amidst this poignant moment was the remarkable diversity of those affected – a testament to the unifying power of sports that transcends ethnic, religious, partisan, and linguistic boundaries. Even in claiming casualties, the cancellation of Victor Osimhen’s goal drew almost from the six geopolitical zones cutting across ethnic, religious, partisan, linguistic boundaries – Chief Nwoye (Anambra, Southeast), Osundiji (Abeokuta, Southwest), Ojougboh (Agbor, South-south), Abdullahi (Malete, Northcentral), Yunana (Northeast). Their deaths serve as a crucial reminder that tragedy knows no boundaries, and in its wake, we are confronted with the fragility of life and the indiscriminate nature of fate.

In their passing, these patriotic Nigerians remind us that the bonds of sports fandom are stronger than the divisions that often plague our society. Regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation, they stood together in solidarity, cheering on their team with unwavering enthusiasm and love for fatherland that eventually turned fatal. In the stands of the stadium, amidst the fervour of the game, these individuals found common ground in their unwavering support for the Super Eagles—a love that proved tragically costly.

As Nigerians reflect on the euphoria of the Super Eagles’ victory and the temporary unity it brought, it is imperative that we look beyond the divisive forces of ethnicity, religion, party loyalty, and politics to embrace a collective vision of national rebirth. The Super Eagles’ triumph served as a powerful reminder of our shared identity as Nigerians, transcending the artificial barriers that too often divide us. In that moment of celebration, ethnic, religious, and political differences faded into insignificance, replaced by a sense of common purpose and pride in our country’s achievements. As we move forward, let us heed the clarion call for unity of purpose in redirecting Nigeria on the path of renewal and progress. Let us see through the facade of divisive politics and embrace the principles of inclusivity, tolerance, and mutual respect that are essential for building a more harmonious and prosperous society. It is time for Nigerians to rise above the narrow confines of ethnicity, religion, and party loyalty and come together in pursuit of a shared vision for the future. This requires courage, empathy, and a willingness to listen to different perspectives, recognizing that diversity is our strength, not our weakness. By embracing unity of purpose, we can harness the collective talents, energies, and aspirations of all Nigerians to overcome the challenges that confront us and chart a new course towards a brighter tomorrow.

Let us seize this opportunity to build a Nigeria that we can all be proud of – a Nigeria that is united, inclusive, and prosperous for generations to come. As the Super Eagles continue to intensify their heroic exploits in the field of soccer, let us carry the painful memories of Chief Nwoye and his co-travelers on the mortal path to eternal beyond in our hearts, drawing inspiration from their boundless love for the game and undying belief in the power of football to unite us all. Let us honour their memories by rededicating ourselves to the pursuit of unity and reconciliation, recognizing that only through embracing our shared humanity can we overcome the divisions that threaten to tear us apart. In honouring their memories, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive and united Nigeria, where every citizen is valued and respected, and where the tragic irony of ethnic prejudice gives way to a shared sense of belonging and solidarity.

Although Nigeria failed to clinch the coveted trophy, it is important as we look ahead to the future, to remember the lessons learned from the Super Eagles’ victory over Bafana Bafana: that unity is possible when we focus on what unites us rather than what divides us, and that by working together towards a common goal, we can achieve great things as a country. Ultimately, the success of the Super Eagles serves as a reminder that Nigeria is greater than the sum of its parts, and that when we come together as one, there is no limit to what we can achieve. Let us carry the spirit of unity and solidarity forged on the football field forward into all aspects of our national life.

To some extent, the Super Eagles served as a temporary unifying force, bringing together Nigerians from all backgrounds in celebration of a common achievement. However, sustaining this unity requires a concerted effort to look beyond our differences and focus on the shared values and aspirations that bind us together as a nation. It is all too easy to retreat into the familiar comfort of our ethnic, religious, and political cocoons and identities, particularly in a country as diverse and complex as Nigeria.

But doing so only serves to perpetuate the cycle of division and mistrust that has hindered our progress as a country for far too long. Instead, let us use the momentum generated by the Super Eagles’ victory over Bafana Bafana as a catalyst for greater unity and solidarity.

Let us recognize that our strength as a country lies in our diversity, and that by embracing our differences and working together towards common goals, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for all Nigerians. This means actively challenging the narratives of division and exclusion that have been allowed to fester in our society. It means reaching out to those who may hold different beliefs or belong to different ethnic or political groups, and seeking to find common ground and mutual understanding.