2024 Polaris Bank Graduate Intensive Training Program for Young Nigerian Graduates

Exciting opportunities await in the 2024 Polaris Bank Graduate Intensive Training Program! Designed to transform fresh talents into dynamic 21st-century bankers, this program offers accelerated growth and comprehensive experience across banking operations. Joining Polaris Bank opens doors to a world of opportunities, where you’ll gain future-focused skills to thrive in the digital era.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • A bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 2:2 or HND with a minimum of upper credit
  • Completion of NYSC
  • Applicants must be under 26 years old at the time of application

Application Procedure:

Polaris Bank adheres to fair and merit-based recruitment practices. Shortlisted applicants meeting all criteria will be contacted. We encourage diverse candidates from all backgrounds to apply, including women and persons with disabilities. Multiple applications from one candidate may result in disqualification. To maintain integrity, all applications must be submitted through the official channel within the deadline.

For More Information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the Polaris Bank Graduate Intensive Training Program.

Application Deadline: February 26, 2024

