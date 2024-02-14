WAEC releases results of WASSCE

The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially announced the release of the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, conducted between October 27 and December 20, 2023.

This announcement was made through a statement disseminated by Moyosore Adesina, the Acting Head of the Public Affairs Department at WAEC, as reported by Nairametrics.

Candidate Enrollment:

The statement discloses that a total of 85,600 candidates registered for the examination, with 80,904 candidates sitting for it across 568 examination centers nationwide. Among the candidates who sat for the examination, WAEC reported that 39,790 were males, representing 49.18%, while 41,114 were females, constituting 50.82%.

Result Processing:

WAEC revealed that 78,419 candidates, representing 96.93% of the total, have had their results fully processed and released. However, 2,485 candidates, accounting for 3.07%, still have some subjects pending processing due to errors traceable to them. The examination body assured that efforts are underway to expedite the processing to ensure that all affected candidates receive their results promptly.

Pass Rate:

Out of the candidates who participated in the examination, WAEC noted that only 35,830 candidates, constituting 44.29%, obtained credit and above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. Among the candidates who achieved credits in five subjects, 17,631 were male candidates (49.21%) and 18,199 were female candidates (50.79%). Additionally, WAEC highlighted that 46,267 candidates, representing 57.19%, obtained credits in five subjects with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

Candidates with Special Needs:

WAEC reported that out of the 80,904 candidates who sat for the examinations, a total of 211 had varying degrees of special needs, including 33 visually challenged candidates, 21 with impaired hearing, and 30 Albinos.

Withheld Results:

WAEC disclosed that 7,192 candidates, equivalent to 8.89% of the total number of candidates who took the examination, are currently withheld due to alleged infractions. The examination body assured that investigations into these cases are ongoing, and reports will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for consideration. Subsequently, decisions made by the committee will be directly communicated to the affected candidates.