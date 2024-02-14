Enugu state govt. projects to spend N20 billion on security in 2024

The Enugu State government has announced its intention to allocate N20 billion for security expenditures in 2024. This revelation came to light in a statement regarding establishing the Enugu State Trust Fund, delivered by the spokesperson for Governor Peter Mbah.

In the statement, emphasis was placed on Governor Mbah’s reliance on private-sector collaboration to meet the anticipated N20 billion security expenditure for Enugu State in 2024. Governor Mbah articulated the government’s commitment to fulfilling its manifesto promises, particularly in positioning Enugu as one of the top three states in terms of GDP, largely through private-sector investment. He underscored the importance of creating an enabling environment to attract private sector investment, necessitating robust security measures.

Governor Mbah highlighted various initiatives already undertaken by the state government to address security challenges, including establishing the Distress Response Squad, deploying CCTV surveillance systems across the city, and implementing a central Command and Control Centre for monitoring and crime prevention. He reiterated the government’s proactive stance in preventing and combating crimes, emphasizing the significance of the Security Trust Fund in augmenting existing efforts to enhance security across the state.

Further insights reveal that the Enugu State Security Trust Fund Law, initially enacted in 2020, underwent significant amendments in 2023. These amendments included the execution of a deed of trust to facilitate the appointment and inauguration of a Board of Trustees (BOT) and the full activation of the Trust Fund. Governor Mbah appointed an 11-member BOT chaired by Mr. Ike Chioke, with Mr. Chinedu Anih serving as the Executive Secretary.

According to the amended Enugu State Security Trust Fund Law of 2023, the Fund is mandated to secure funds for acquiring and deploying security equipment, function as an intervention agency for all security entities in the state, and provide financial support for security equipment procurement, among other responsibilities.