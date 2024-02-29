Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Ghana enacts anti-LGBTQ+ bill amidst criticism

Ghana enacts anti-LGBTQ+ bill amidst criticism

Ghana’s parliament has passed the long-debated Anti-LGBTQ+ bill, culminating approximately three years of legislative deliberations. The newly enacted legislation mandates a prison sentence of up to three years for individuals convicted of self-identifying as LGBTQ+. Additionally, it imposes a maximum five-year imprisonment for the establishment or financial support of LGBTQ+ organizations.

The bill received unanimous approval on Wednesday following the conclusion of its third reading, with proposed amendments dismissed by Speaker Alban Bagbin during the session. Efforts to substitute prison terms with community service and counseling were met with strong opposition from lawmakers. This development reflects a growing resistance to LGBTQ+ rights within Ghana, a conservative West African nation.

The bill is now poised for submission to President Akufo-Addo for his endorsement, thereby formalizing its enactment into law. President Akufo-Addo has previously indicated his willingness to sign the bill into law if it aligns with the majority sentiment of Ghanaians.

Last month, Amnesty International cautioned that the bill “poses significant threats to the fundamental rights and freedoms” of LGBTQ+ individuals. Activists express apprehension regarding potential witch-hunts targeting LGBTQ+ community members and advocates, anticipating a climate of fear that may necessitate some individuals to seek refuge in hiding.

Moreover, the bill proposes a maximum prison term of 10 years for individuals engaged in LGBTQ+ advocacy directed at minors. Additionally, it encourages the public to report LGBTQ+ individuals to authorities for “necessary action.”

