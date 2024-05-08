South Africa President calls opposition Flag Burning ad ‘Treasonous’

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned as “treasonous” an election campaign advert by the main opposition depicting the burning of the country’s flag.

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday May 7, condemned as “treasonous” an election campaign advert by the main opposition depicting the burning of the country’s flag.

The online and TV advert, which was unveiled at the weekend by the Democratic Alliance (DA), has caused a stir on social media in recent days, with some South Africans calling the party “tone-deaf”. Ref: AFP