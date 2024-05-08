Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

South Africa President calls opposition Flag Burning ad ‘Treasonous’

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
South Africa President

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned as “treasonous” an election campaign advert by the main opposition depicting the burning of the country’s flag.

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday May 7, condemned as “treasonous” an election campaign advert by the main opposition depicting the burning of the country’s flag.

The online and TV advert, which was unveiled at the weekend by the Democratic Alliance (DA), has caused a stir on social media in recent days, with some South Africans calling the party “tone-deaf”. Ref: AFP

You Might Also Like

Nigeria’s President Tinubu accused of conflict of interest in N15 Trillion no-bid contract to the Chagourys

Liberian President signs order for war crimes court

Kenya appoints first female air force commander

Court adjourns Binance trial to May 17

Climate change poses risk to Ghana’s health, food security

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Ovularia Families, fans and colleagues mourn NTA’s ‘Ovularia’
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Ovularia
ENTERTAINMENT

Families, fans and colleagues mourn NTA’s ‘Ovularia’

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Education in Nigeria, Minister Mamman and varsity age limit. By Suyi Ayodele
Nigeria’s President Tinubu accused of conflict of interest in N15 Trillion no-bid contract to the Chagourys
USAfrica: Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. delegation to U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas
Easiest way to apply for U.S visa
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?