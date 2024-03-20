Support USAfricaLIVE.com

2030 FIFA World Cup bid unveiled

2030 FIFA World Cup bid unveiled

The unveiling ceremony for the 2030 FIFA World Cup bid, featuring the presentation of its vision, pillars, logo, and video, took place on Tuesday at Cidade do Futebol, the headquarters of the Portuguese Football Federation, situated in Oeiras near Lisbon. The collaborative effort between Portugal, Spain, and Morocco has been confirmed as the host for the 2030 Football World Cup, with the bid from the three nations standing as the sole proposal for that year’s tournament.

Spanning across three continents and involving six countries, the 2030 Football World Cup will be a multi-nation endeavor. Commemorating the centenary of the inaugural edition of the event, which took place in Uruguayan territory in 1930, the tournament will kick off with its first three matches in South America, hosted by Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. The opening ceremony is scheduled to be held in Montevideo.

Portugal will embark on its inaugural experience as a World Cup host, following its previous successful hosting of the 2004 European Championship. Similarly, Spain, having previously organized the Euro 1964 and the 1982 World Cup, will participate as a host. Notably, all six host countries will receive automatic qualification for the tournament.

