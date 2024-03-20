Senegal’s female Presidential candidate inspires hope

Senegal’s singular female presidential candidate may face daunting odds in Sunday’s election, yet activists assert her candidacy signifies progress in the protracted battle for gender equality in the West African nation.

Anta Babacar Ngom, a 40-year-old business executive, serves as a vocal advocate for women and youth, demographics disproportionately affected by the country’s economic challenges, pervasive joblessness, and escalating living costs. Ngom has pledged to generate millions of employment opportunities and establish a women’s bank to bolster their economic autonomy.

“In our country, there exists immense potential. The natural resources are abundant, awaiting development,” she articulated in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “The young girls who seek my support do so because they believe that when a woman assumes leadership, she will alleviate their hardships. I am committed to not forgetting them.”

Forecasts regarding Ngom’s emergence as a frontrunner for the presidency are minimal, yet activists emphasize that the mere presence of a female contender in the presidential race signifies gradual advancement in the pursuit of gender equality.

“We must participate, even if victory seems remote,” remarked Selly Ba, an activist and sociologist. “Our prospects in these elections are slim. Nonetheless, the presence of female candidates is significant.”

Ngom’s candidacy marks the first instance of a female contender vying for the presidency in over a decade, underscoring the gradual pace of progress according to activists, who highlight a resurgence of conventional views regarding women’s societal roles among the youth.

The ongoing debate surrounding evolving traditional norms and values is evident on social media platforms. Influential accounts, frequently operated by Senegalese individuals residing abroad, engage in discussions on contentious topics such as premarital relations and the fairness of polygamy.

Marième Wone Ly, the inaugural woman to lead a political party in Senegal more than two decades ago, remarked on the resurgence of traditional marital constructs among some young women in the country.

“We must exercise caution. A regression is palpable,” she cautioned, alluding to the potential setbacks posed by misinterpretations of Islam against progressive strides towards equality. “Despite achieving parity, we have regressed somewhat.”

Throughout the 1990s, Senegalese women mobilized through grassroots movements, culminating in the appointment of the nation’s first female prime minister in 2001. The introduction of a law in 2010 mandating gender parity in electoral lists propelled increased female participation in politics.

Bousso Sambe, a former parliamentarian, observed, “Women’s rights have advanced at the political forefront over the past decade, particularly since the enactment of the gender parity law.” However, she noted the underutilization of this legislative provision by women.

In 2012, two women contested the presidency, although their respective vote shares remained below 1%. Analysts underscored the significance of their participation. Presently, women constitute over 40% of the Senegalese parliament, exemplifying one of the highest levels of female representation in Africa.

Ngom, who oversees her family’s food enterprise, has placed economic revitalization at the forefront of her campaign, aligning with the populace’s primary concerns. Economic hardships have impelled thousands of Senegalese to embark on perilous journeys in pursuit of improved prospects in the West.

Supporters of Ngom express pride in backing a female candidate and anticipate prospective shifts in the forthcoming government.

“Our youth perish at sea due to unemployment and job insecurity. Unemployment persists. Women are weary,” asserted activist Aicha Ba at a recent rally endorsing Ngom’s candidacy.

