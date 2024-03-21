U.S. launches creative exchange initiatives in Nigeria

The United States has unveiled the Africa Creative TV initiative (ACTV) and American Music Mentorship Program (AMMP), aimed at facilitating the exchange and residencies of creatives to the United States. Additionally, plans are underway to establish a ‘Window on America’ hub at the University of Lagos campus, as announced by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Educational & Cultural Affairs, Lee Satterfield, during a policy speech on the “Importance of Cultural Diplomacy in Africa.”

ACTV and AMPP, both Community College Initiative programs, are designed to serve as platforms for professional development and networking opportunities. The ‘Window on America’ hub will serve as a resource center providing information on studying in the United States, workforce development training opportunities, exposure to American culture, and fast, free Internet access for university students and faculty.

Regarding ACTV and AMPP, Satterfield elaborated on their objectives, highlighting ACTV as a pioneering professional development program tailored for TV writers, producers, and below-the-line professionals. The Africa Creative TV initiative will select eight TV projects in 2024 to participate in a comprehensive four-week residency in Los Angeles at the University of Southern California, providing participants with the opportunity to collaborate closely with U.S. professionals and refine their skills.

Similarly, AMMP, a collaborative initiative between the U.S. Department of State and the Grammys, aims to bring international mid-career music industry professionals to the United States for mentorship and networking opportunities, fostering a thriving professional music industry ecosystem locally and globally.

Satterfield emphasized the United States’ commitment to leveraging education to unlock the potential of the creative economy, citing partnerships such as The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders and initiatives with U.S. tech giants through TechWomen and TechGirls to promote inclusive economic growth. He encouraged further exploration of these opportunities through the U.S. Mission’s social media channels, expressing confidence in the U.S.-Nigeria partnership’s capacity to address shared challenges and foster a brighter future for Nigeria, Africa, and the world.