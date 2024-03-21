Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Senegal prepares for high-stakes Presidential election

Senegal prepares for high-stakes Presidential election

Senegal is poised for a pivotal presidential election on Sunday, amid heightened political tensions and significant challenges to one of West Africa’s most stable democracies. President Macky Sall’s unsuccessful attempt to postpone the Feb. 25 vote until the year’s end triggered violent protests, setting the stage for a closely watched contest.

The recent release of top opposition leader Ousmane Sonko from prison has injected fresh energy into the electoral landscape, sparking jubilant celebrations in Dakar and renewing public engagement in the electoral process. This election marks Senegal’s fourth democratic transfer of power since gaining independence from France in 1960, underscoring its reputation as a bastion of stability in the region.

However, concerns have been raised about the integrity of the electoral process, with rights groups accusing Sall’s government of suppressing media freedom, civil society, and opposition voices. Alioune Tine, founder of Senegalese think tank Afrikajom, characterized the election as the country’s most contentious in its democratic history, citing instances of violence, political detentions, and restrictions on dissent.

Despite these challenges, Sunday’s election features a record-breaking 19 candidates, including former prime ministers and prominent opposition figures. Analysts anticipate a runoff between leading contenders, as unemployment emerges as a central concern among young Senegalese. Approximately half of Senegal’s population of 17 million are under the age of 18, highlighting the urgency of addressing economic opportunities and poverty alleviation.

Key contenders in the race include former prime minister Amadou Ba and Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who enjoys backing from Sonko. Faye’s release from prison last week has further enlivened the campaign trail, alongside Sonko’s resurgence following legal challenges to his candidacy.

The unexpected release of Sonko and Faye has contributed to a sense of easing tensions ahead of Sunday’s vote, with election observers cautiously optimistic about a peaceful electoral process. Civil society observer Rokhiatou Gassama noted that recent developments have fostered a semblance of calm in the public arena, suggesting a more tranquil election environment.

As Senegal braces for a critical electoral moment, the outcome of Sunday’s vote will shape the country’s political landscape and determine its trajectory in the years ahead.

