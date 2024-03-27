EFCC apprehends five suspects for illegal mining

Operatives from the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have taken into custody five individuals allegedly involved in illegal mining activities.

The arrests were made following the interception of three truckloads of assorted solid minerals suspected to have been mined without the requisite licenses.

The detained individuals include three truck drivers and two truck boys. Their apprehension, carried out along Maraba Road in Ilorin, Kwara State, and Ogbomosho, Oyo State, between March 21st and 22nd, 2024, was facilitated by credible intelligence and surveillance operations.

The suspects were found transporting solid minerals, believed to be marble stone, white powder, lithium, and lepidolite, to Shagamu and Alakija in Ogun and Lagos States, respectively, for commercial purposes without the necessary licenses.

What you should know

▪ This recent crackdown by the Ilorin Zonal Command follows a similar operation conducted on February 5, 2024, where 41 individuals were apprehended over suspected involvement in illegal mining activities.

▪ During that operation, twelve truckloads of assorted minerals, mined without the appropriate licenses, were impounded.

▪ Upon investigations, the detained suspects will be brought before the court to face charges related to their alleged participation in illegal mining activities. The EFCC remains committed to combating illegal mining across the country, aiming to uphold regulatory standards and safeguard natural resources from exploitation.

More insights

About a week ago, it was reported that Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development officially inaugurated the first cohort of the Mining Marshals Corps. The primary objective of this initiative is to address the persistent challenge of unauthorized mining activities in Nigeria.

The launch event marked a significant step towards regulating the mining sector effectively. Minister Alake emphasized that the selected members of the Mining Marshals Corps are drawn from the ranks of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The introduction of the Mining Marshals Corps shows the government’s commitment to enhancing security and compliance within the mining industry. By leveraging the expertise and resources of the NSCDC, the initiative aims to curb illegal mining operations across the country.

Minister Alake reiterated the importance of enforcing regulations and maintaining oversight in the mining sector to ensure sustainable and responsible resource extraction. The deployment of the Mining Marshals signifies a proactive approach to addressing the longstanding challenges associated with unauthorized mining activities.

The launch of the Mining Marshals Corps is expected to bolster efforts to streamline mining operations, protect natural resources, and promote lawful mining practices. As part of broader efforts to revitalize the mining sector, the initiative aims to create a conducive environment for investment and economic growth.